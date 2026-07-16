World Cup Predictions League: SF Results, Finalists And Final Predictions

Dan’s Just Arsenal World Cup Predictions League is almost at an end after two incredibly tight semi-finals, with both places in the final decided on the second tiebreak.

Dan Smith also shares his predictions for the third-place play-off and Sunday’s World Cup final as Spain prepare to take on reigning champions Argentina.

World Cup Predictions League semi-final results

NT Gunnerz 0-0 J Knights

NT Gunnerz wins on the second tiebreak.

Stephanie 0-0 GB

Stephanie wins on the second tiebreak.

Final

NT Gunnerz vs Stephanie

Final predictions required

Both finalists need to submit predictions for:

France vs England

Spain vs Argentina

Remember: Predictions are for 90 minutes only, so if you think either match goes to extra time or penalties, predict a draw.

Scoring:

3 points for the correct scoreline

for the correct scoreline 1 point for the correct result

Tiebreaks

Most correct scorelines this round. Most correct scorelines throughout the World Cup. Highest finish in the original Just Arsenal domestic predictions table.

Predictions must be submitted before Saturday’s kick-off or they will not count.

I would suggest emailing me your predictions so neither finalist can predict tactically. Once Saturday’s match kicks off, I will reveal both sets of predictions in the comments.

Good luck!

Dan’s predictions

France 3-1 England

Very hard to predict because, as I write this, it is not clear how either manager will approach the bronze medal match.

While neither squad will publicly admit it, they would probably rather be heading home than playing on Saturday. That is why it would not be a surprise if some fringe players were given opportunities.

England, in particular, have had several players carrying niggles throughout the tournament, so it seems pointless for the likes of Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka or Reece James to start this weekend.

Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane may want to play because they remain in the race for the Golden Boot, although the England captain only has an outside chance of winning the award.

In many ways, Thomas Tuchel cannot win, regardless of how he approaches this fixture.

Sir Gareth Southgate was criticised for taking England deep into tournaments without having the tactical ability to get over the line. That is why the FA appointed Tuchel. Yet he did exactly what the previous regime did after taking a 1-0 lead in a semi-final by sitting back when there was no need.

If Southgate received criticism for that, it is only fair that his successor is judged by the same standards.

A bronze medal is not going to change that mood, although another defeat certainly will not help either.

I think, because this is Didier Deschamps’ final match as France manager, the French can make it a fitting send-off and celebrate a remarkable 14-year journey under their boss.

Spain 1-0 Argentina

Spain were my pick before the tournament started, and they showed on Tuesday exactly why.

Before a ball was kicked, I predicted their ability to dominate possession would be crucial in the hot conditions.

No nation has ever won the World Cup while conceding only one goal, yet it is not as though their goalkeeper or back four have had to be outstanding.

That comes back to the Spanish philosophy. If the opposition do not have the ball, they cannot hurt you.

So it would be foolish for me to change my opinion on the eve of the final.

At the same time, I do feel slightly silly writing off Argentina, who have spent the last month simply finding ways to survive.

Being English, I was gutted on Wednesday night, but the sporting fan in me could not help but respect the world champions.

One goal down, they never panicked, never doubted themselves and showed incredible spirit, while Lionel Messi, at 38 years old, is still the best player on the pitch.

That is why I will not listen to conspiracy theories or excuses.

I want younger readers to appreciate Messi.

Because whatever happens on Sunday, there will never be another like him.

Dan Smith

Do you agree with Dan’s predictions for the final weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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