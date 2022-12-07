World Cup Predictions – Results and new draw

Well done everyone so far
Results, peeps
Gundown 10-5 Khadi
Rob 49- 7- 9 Sue P
Yayo 9-4 Ackshay
Stephanie 5-8 Prince
Phenom 8- 7 Savage
Terrah 6-7 K Tyson
Kobin 6-6 Sid ( Sid wins on more correct score lines )
HHH 7-4 Kenya 001
So here are final 8 ……
Gundown vs Sue P
Yayo Vs Prince
Phenom Vs K Tyson
Sid Vs HHH
Predict the QFinals…
1 point for correct result
3 for correct scoreline
Joint points will be separated by …..
A) most correct scores
b) Most correct scores in the whole tournament
C ) points in whole tournament
D ) where you finished in last season’s table
I miss predicting some matches…. It was fun while it lasted…. Am still top of the Premier league
Happy i lost by more than 2pts else i’ll had been been about that bloody last min pen for Poland. Good luck for the remainding players.