World Cup prospects appear slim for Arsenal star claims Tim Vickery

Tim Vickery has claimed that Gabriel Magalhaes chances of being selected for the World Cup in Qatar appear unlikely after the Arsenal star was overlooked for the latest Brazil squad.

All of our players have been left out of the upcoming friendlies for some reason, despite our impressive form so far this term, leaving all of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and the defender all in doubt for the final squad for Qatar.

Vickery is casting further doubt on Magalhaes chances of being selected however, with his limited playing time for his country up to this point meaning he would surely be an outside shout for the final spot.

“With his left foot and his leadership qualities, Gabriel Magalhaes had looked like a lock for the fourth centre-back spot,” Vickery told ESPN.

“But there are first call-ups for two Italy-based players, Bremer of Juventus and Ibanez of Roma. Magalhaes has not yet had an opportunity to play, but he has been part of the squad. Has Magalhaes definitely been overtaken by the two newcomers?

“Before the call-up it might have been thought that these friendlies were the ideal opportunity for Tite to have a look at him in a match situation. To be left out at this stage is not a good sign.”

It definitely doesn’t look great for Gabriel, but I can’t help but feel happy that our player could well have a break in the season as we look to cement a place for ourselves inside the top four.

We have already started the new term in top form, and he has been one of the constants in our side which has been integral to our progress, and him being fresh come January could well be perfect for our push for fourth.

Patrick