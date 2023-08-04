World Cup Roundup – 6 of the 8 Knockout games feature Arsenal Women stars

It’s been an interesting couple of weeks for Arsenal fans who have been able to watch this year’s Women’s World Cup matches. The Gunner Women are the stars of this year’s Women’s Football Extravaganza, which is presently taking place across Australia and New Zealand.

The group stages are now complete, and some national teams have already packed up and left the competition. We are headed to the knockouts, the round of 16, which consists of eight matches in which six teams compete until one of them leaves “Down Under” as World Champion.

Only two of the eight games in the round of 16 will not feature any Arsenal women.

So, where can we expect the Gunners women to shine when the World Cup knockout stages begin?

5th August

(Noelle Maritz and Lia Walti) Switzerland vs. Spain at Eden Park, Auckland

Japan vs. Norway (Frida Maanum) at Sky Stadium Wellington

6th August

(Victoria Pelova) Netherlands vs. South Africa at Sydney Football Stadium

(Lina Hurtig, Amanda Ilestedt, and Stina Blackstenius) Sweden vs. USA at AAMI Park Melbourne



7th August

(Alessia Russo and Lotte Wubben Moy) England vs. Nigeria at Suncorp Stadium

(Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley) Australia vs. Denmark (Katherine Kuhl) at Olympic Stadium

What an interesting few days for Gunner Women! There’s a chance one of them will be in the World Cup-winning team. COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

