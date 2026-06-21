World Cup Setback For Gyokeres As Netherlands Hit Sweden For Five

Viktor Gyokeres and Sweden suffered their first defeat of the 2026 World Cup as the Netherlands produced a ruthless display to secure a 5-1 victory and move to the top of Group F.

After opening their campaign with an impressive 5-1 win over Tunisia, Sweden travelled to Houston knowing another positive result would put them in a strong position to qualify for the knockout stages. Instead, they were overwhelmed by a Dutch side inspired by Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo.

Dutch Double Acts Leave Sweden Chasing Shadows

Sweden found themselves behind inside five minutes when Brian Brobbey powered home Cody Gakpo’s inviting cross to give the Netherlands the perfect start.

The Dutch striker doubled both his tally and his side’s advantage just 12 minutes later, sliding in to convert a dangerous Denzel Dumfries delivery.

Graham Potter’s side responded positively and thought they had pulled a goal back before half-time, only for Gustaf Lagerbielke’s effort to be ruled out for offside.

Any hopes of a Swedish comeback were effectively ended shortly after the restart.

Gakpo followed up his earlier assist with two goals in seven devastating minutes, first finishing from close range before producing a trademark strike from the edge of the area to make it 4-0.

Anthony Elanga briefly reduced the deficit with an excellent breakaway finish, but Crysencio Summerville added a late fifth to complete a dominant Dutch performance.

Frustrating Afternoon For Gyokeres

After finding the net in Sweden’s opening 5-1 victory over Tunisia, Gyokeres was unable to make a similar impact against much stronger opposition.

The Arsenal striker was largely starved of service as the Netherlands controlled possession and repeatedly exposed Sweden’s defensive weaknesses.

While Sweden did create some opportunities, they spent long periods chasing the game following Brobbey’s early brace and struggled to build sustained pressure on the Dutch back line.

It was a rare off day for Gyokeres, who entered the tournament in excellent form and remains one of Sweden’s key hopes heading into their final group fixture.

Qualification Still In Sweden’s Hands

Despite the heavy defeat, Sweden remain well placed to reach the knockout stages.

The result leaves them second in Group F on three points, one behind the Netherlands, with their qualification fate still firmly in their own hands heading into the final round of group matches.

For Arsenal supporters, attention will now turn to how Gyokeres responds.

The 28-year-old has already shown his quality on the World Cup stage, and Sweden will need their star striker back at his best if they are to extend their stay in the tournament.

Can Viktor Gyokeres help Sweden bounce back and reach the knockout stages, Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…