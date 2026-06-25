World Cup star would love to be part of Mikel Arteta’s squad

Manu Kone has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer as the Gunners look to strengthen their squad during the transfer window, according to Team Talk.

The Gunners are keen to add at least one new midfielder and are assessing several options across Europe. Roma could be willing to sell Kone if their valuation is met, increasing speculation about a potential switch to North London.

Arsenal are focused on building a stronger squad for next season and believe Kone could enhance their midfield significantly. However, reports differ on the level of interest, with the player currently concentrating on international duty with France at the World Cup.

Arsenal midfield planning

Roma are understood to value Kone highly following their push for Champions League qualification and would prefer to keep him for another season. However, the midfielder is aware of interest from England and views Arsenal as a strong option for his career development.

Roma would demand a substantial fee if they are forced to negotiate, and competition for the midfielder could increase if Arsenal decide to make a formal approach during the transfer window. Several other European clubs are also monitoring his situation closely ahead of the summer market as discussions continue across Europe this summer transfer period.

Transfer decision outlook

Kone is said to be open to considering a move if the right opportunity arises, particularly to a club competing at the highest level in European football. His performances have continued to attract attention from several top sides. Arsenal remain among the most interested clubs given their long-term midfield planning for the summer window.

Roma remain in a strong position but could be tested if Arsenal submit an offer that meets their expectations. The midfielder’s focus remains on international duty, with his future likely to be resolved after the tournament concludes. He will decide his next step once the World Cup ends shortly thereafter.

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