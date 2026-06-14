World Cup Time Zones: Where Are Our Global Gooners Watching From?

One of the things that makes Just Arsenal such a special community is the fact that our readers come from every corner of the globe.

As I write this, I’m currently in the Caribbean, which means I’m in the Eastern Time Zone. For me, many of the World Cup matches are taking place at fairly reasonable hours. However, that won’t be the case for everyone reading this article and looking to watch their national team or our Gunners on international duty.

Whether you’re following the tournament from the UK, Europe, North America, Africa, Asia, Australia or beyond, your World Cup experience will be shaped by the clock as much as the football itself.

Some supporters will be enjoying games over lunch, others after work, while many will be setting alarms in the early hours of the morning just to watch their team in action.

The Global Arsenal Family

Arsenal have one of the largest fanbases in world football, and that global reach is reflected every day in the comments section here at Just Arsenal.

It’s not unusual to see supporters from London discussing a match with fellow Gooners in India, Australia, South Africa, Canada or the United States.

Major international tournaments often highlight just how widespread our Gooner football community really is.

While supporters in one country may be settling down with an evening drink to watch a game, others may be battling through the middle of the night, trying to stay awake for a crucial fixture.

Football fans are a dedicated bunch, and most of us have sacrificed sleep at some point for the beautiful game!

At the time of writing this article I am currently watching the Brazil v Morocco game, which is currently sitting at 1-1, in the evening with a nice glass of red.

Which Kick-Off Times Are The Toughest?

That’s why I’m curious to hear from our readers.

Where are you watching the World Cup from, and which kick-off times are proving to be the most challenging for you?

Are you lucky enough to have matches scheduled at convenient times, like myself, or are you preparing for a few sleepless nights over the coming weeks?

Perhaps you’re taking time off work, watching during your lunch break, or planning your entire day around your nation’s fixtures or around when our Gunners are in action on international duty.

Let us know in the comments below:

Where are you watching from?

And what are the worst World Cup kick-off times for you?

It will be fascinating to see just how far the Just Arsenal community stretches and how differently we’re all experiencing the same tournament.

As always, we look forward to hearing from you.

COYG and good luck to whichever nation you are cheering on!

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