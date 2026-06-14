World Cup Watch: When Can Gooners See Arsenal’s Stars In Action?

The 2026 World Cup is now underway and Arsenal’s international stars are beginning to take centre stage across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

We’ve already seen Gabriel Magalhaes make his World Cup debut for Brazil in their opening 1-1 draw with Morocco, while Kai Havertz, Piero Hincapie and Viktor Gyokeres are among the Gunners involved in Sunday’s action.

But with 15 Arsenal players representing their countries at this summer’s tournament, there is still plenty for Gooners to look forward to over the coming weeks.

England, Spain and Odegaard Set To Enter The Fray

One of the biggest Arsenal storylines will be England’s campaign, with Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke all included in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

The Three Lions begin their tournament against Croatia on June 17 before taking on Ghana and Panama in their remaining group fixtures.

Before then, Arsenal supporters can look forward to seeing David Raya, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino in action for Spain, while Martin Odegaard will lead Norway into their first World Cup appearance since 1998.

William Saliba’s France also begin their campaign against Senegal, while Leandro Trossard and Belgium will be hoping to make a strong start against Egypt.

You can see a detailed list of dates for Gunners in World Cup action here.

Potential Arsenal Showdowns Await

As the group stage progresses, several intriguing Gunner-versus-Gunner clashes could be on the horizon.

One of the standout fixtures sees Kai Havertz’s Germany face Piero Hincapie’s Ecuador in Group E, while Group I concludes with Martin Odegaard’s Norway taking on William Saliba’s France.

Brazil’s final group game could also see Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli come up against former Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney if Scotland remain in contention.

With the tournament now gathering momentum, Arsenal supporters have plenty of reasons to keep a close eye on the action, whether it’s established stars such as Saka, Rice and Saliba, or new faces like Gyokeres looking to make their mark on football’s biggest stage.

The World Cup may only be a few days old, but Arsenal’s involvement is only just getting started.

Enjoying the tournament Gooners?

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