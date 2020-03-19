World Cup winner advises La Liga giants against signing Arsenal star man

Frank Leboeuf urges Barcelona not to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang



Arsenal receives a boost in their bid to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after Barcelona were discouraged from signing the Gabon striker.

Aubameyang has been attracting the attention of Barcelona after he continued his scoring spree in England.

He has netted 21 times for them this season after scoring 22 league goals to share the Premier League’s Golden Boot last season.

Barcelona is targeting him as a replacement for the injured Luis Suarez and the Catalans reportedly want him if they cannot sign Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

However, France World Cup winner, Frank Leboeuf, doesn’t think Barcelona should be signing him.

He admits that Aubameyang is a good striker and even claimed that he has been important to Arsenal, but he doesn’t think the attacker is of the quality that Barcelona should be chasing.

“I am very fond of Pierre-Emerick, and can you imagine I played with his father a long time ago. Pierre-Emerick wasn’t even born,” Leboeuf said on ESPN FC as quoted by the Express.

“I think he is a fantastic and great football player, but when you talk about Barcelona you talk about top, top notch players.

“Pierre-Emerick is a star, he is a fantastic captain sometimes for the Gunners but he’s not what you expect [at Barcelona].

“He’s not [Kylian] Mbappe, he’s not even [Erling Braut] Haaland, even if he’s a surprise and he needs confirmation [of how good he will be].

“But you know the players we talk about every day, week in, week out, who makes something fantastic week in, week out and Pierre-Emerick is not from that level.

“He’s not that far but I think he’s not there. So it would be a surprise for me [if he joined Barcelona].”

Arsenal fans will be hoping that Barcelona would heed the advice of the French legend and move on to their other targets.