World Mental Health Day – How can Arsenal fans help comfort each other in their daily lives?

This Thursday is World Mental Health Day.

A day where 150 countries attempt to educate and spread awareness regarding mental Health.

In the UK alone, 1 in 4 people a year will experience some form of Mental Health, in a week 1 in 6 report having a diagnosis of depression or anxiety.

During your lifetime, 1 in 5 individuals have suicidal thoughts, 1 in 14 will self-harm, 1 in 15 attempt suicide.

It’s an illness that doesn’t discriminate and we are all vulnerable too.

Over the years society has got better at having discussions and that’s all I want readers to have …… a conversation.

Arsenal work with charities who equally want to promote the need to chat about feelings.

Ex Gunners have been candid about their struggles with Mental Health. Only this year Hector Bellerin called for a bigger spotlight to be shone on the issue, while Thierry Henry now reflects of being depressed but not realising it at the time.

It would be wrong of me not to use my platform to highlight a cause close to my heart.

One of the biggest compliments my articles ever got was when a reader told me that during COVID my writing acted as a comfort to them when they were finding daily life a challenge.

From my own experiences, comforts can save your life.

Arsenal has always been my comfort blanket, my shield, my escape, my safe place.

At rock bottom, football was my one constant, the one thing that couldn’t be taken away, a sport where anything can happen, it can’t be controlled, I could let my imagination take over and dream.

That might be heavy but that’s the point of this Thursday. To open up and share.

Some clubs at the weekend had a scheme where on a certain minute supporters should turn to the person sat next to them and simply ask ‘Are you Okay’.

On Thursday, do the same, whether you’re at work, on the bus, a family member, a friend or even on here. I’m happy for Admin to share my email if anyone ever needs support.

If one person benefits from this then JustArsenal have played their part

Are YOU okay?

Dan

