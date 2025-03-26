World’s Best Ødegaard Must Unleash his Norway Brilliance for Arsenal’s Champions League dreams

Do Arsenal really need reminding that Martin Odegaard is one of the world’s best? Surely not, but the Norwegian’s compatriots can’t help but emphasise it.

Norway defeated Israel 4-2 in a match where Odegaard provided a hat-trick of assists—setting up David Moller Wolfe for a brace and Alexander Sorloth.

After the game, Norway’s Andreas Schjelderup and Alexander Sorloth couldn’t help but marvel at the brilliance of Arsenal’s playmaker.

“He is one of the world’s best footballers,” Schjelderup told VG.

“The way he moves and plays football, you just have to enjoy it.”

Sorloth added:

“He is fantastic. Three assists speak for themselves, and he’s brilliant to play with on the right side.”

Interestingly, Odegaard’s masterclass against Israel comes right after his stellar performance against Moldova.

Following that game, we emphasised how crucial it is for Odegaard to sustain his resurgence for the remainder of the season. His brilliance will undoubtedly prove invaluable in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid.

Arsenal’s best chance for glory this campaign lies in the Champions League. They simply need to handle the European powerhouses that come their way. We’ve seen Arsenal rise to the occasion in big games, and there’s every reason to believe they can do so again in the remaining UCL fixtures.

Yes, they could Gunners still fight for league glory, but that relies on Liverpool, who hold a 12-point lead, dropping points.

That said, it almost feels as though the praise we showered on Odegaard spurred him to keep his foot firmly on the gas, as he delivered yet another “complete” performance against Israel.

Against Israel, the three assists he provided crowned his display, earning him a 9.6 rating from Fotmob. However, his broader stats offer Arsenal fans every reason to feel confident about an Odegaard masterclass against Real Madrid—both home and away.

Martin Ødegaard vs Israel:

– 3 assists (most)

– 3 successful take-ons (most)

– 8 chances created (most)

– 92% passing accuracy

With four assists during this international break and such dominant performances, Arsenal fans will undoubtedly hope Odegaard returns to his Norway-level form for the remaining matches—particularly against Real Madrid.

