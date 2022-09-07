Worries ahead of Zurich clash with trio missing from training

Arsenal are set to return to the Europa League on Thursday when we travel to face FC Zurich, but we could be without three players for the clash.

The Gunners could look to ring the changes when they travel to Switzerland, but some changes could be forced with three players reported to have missed training today.

Two players who could well have been likely to make a rare start were Emile Smith Rowe and Cedric Soares, but the two are said to have been unable to train today, and could well join Thomas Partey in missing Thursday’s encounter.

#AFC | Emile Smith-Rowe and Cedric not present with the main group at training this morning, no sign of Thomas Partey either pic.twitter.com/crDForKqt1 — Dan George (@Dangeorge47) September 7, 2022

I feel most sorry for ESR, who is so deserving of playing time but finds himself restricted to minutes by the impressive form of Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, and the cup and European competitions will likely pose as his best chance of minutes.

Cedric is at another stage in his career, and seems happy just to be part of the squad, and to be honest, Takehiro Tomiyasu seems the more likely to come into the side after losing his first-team role to Ben white thus far.

