Worry for Arsenal after positive Covid-test ahead of international

Germany are currently underway against Iceland in their opening World Cup qualifier, but there was worries earlier whether the clash would go ahead.

Die Mannschaft currently lead Alex Runarsson’s Iceland 2-0 at the interval, but their preparation was threatened with disruption earlier today.

A positive test emerged after the latest round of testing as confirmed by Bild, meaning that Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno among numerous others were all forced to isolate in their hotel rooms.

The decision was then made that tonight’s fixture would go ahead as normal, despite the likelihood that further positive cases will emerge in the coming days, although Leno wasn’t selected for the matchday squad this evening regardless.

Arsenal do not have the same strength in depth however, and rely heavily on the German, although Mat Ryan’s arrival in January did bridge the gap in ability after Alex Runarsson failed to live up to expectations.

Fingers crossed that Leno does return to us with an injury and without having contracted the Coronavirus, as we return to the Europa League for the next stage of the competition in only two weeks time, and we could do without any disruption in the run up to that.

Would losing Leno to Coronavirus be detrimental to our campaign? Can Arsenal cope without the 29 year-old following Ryan’s arrival in January?

Patrick