Worry for Arsenal as PSG linked with move for key player

Paris Saint-Germain are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign William Saliba from Arsenal, with the defender yet to sign a new contract with the club.

The Gunners are currently flying high in the Premier League, sitting top of the table by five points going into the international break, and that will always attract interest in our highest performers. You would hope that the club would be quick to nail down any new contracts which were due, with all of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba not only gearing up to perform at the World Cup in Qatar, but well deserving of improved deals on what we have already seen from them in our famous colours.

The trio will not be short of offers should any hiccups occur in negotiations to extend their deals, and we are now under threat from PSG, who are claimed to be keen on bringing our young French defender back to his homeland. The DailyPost (citing CBS News) claims that Saliba would be open to such a switch, which is hopefully just one of those rumours which will increase his negotiation power when considering his wage demands, but we will have to wait and see if things go smoothly over the coming months, with his current terms set to expire in 18 months time.

I’m not currently worried about losing Saliba, but I wouldn’t be shocked if he was to turn to a move with PSG interested. He could earn a huge paypacket with the club, and would be more-or-less guaranteed a treasure trove of domestic silverware. The Premier League has it’s own pulls however, and given the fact that he already has a connection with our fanbase and that he is now starting every game, he will hopefully decide that continuing where he is would be best for all.

