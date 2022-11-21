Worry for Arsenal as PSG linked with move for key player

Paris Saint-Germain are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign William Saliba from Arsenal, with the defender yet to sign a new contract with the club.
The Gunners are currently flying high in the Premier League, sitting top of the table by five points going into the international break, and that will always attract interest in our highest performers. You would hope that the club would be quick to nail down any new contracts which were due, with all of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba not only gearing up to perform at the World Cup in Qatar, but well deserving of improved deals on what we have already seen from them in our famous colours.
The trio will not be short of offers should any hiccups occur in negotiations to extend their deals, and we are now under threat from PSG, who are claimed to be keen on bringing our young French defender back to his homeland. The DailyPost (citing CBS News) claims that Saliba would be open to such a switch, which is hopefully just one of those rumours which will increase his negotiation power when considering his wage demands, but we will have to wait and see if things go smoothly over the coming months, with his current terms set to expire in 18 months time.
I’m not currently worried about losing Saliba, but I wouldn’t be shocked if he was to turn to a move with PSG interested. He could earn a huge paypacket with the club, and would be more-or-less guaranteed a treasure trove of domestic silverware. The Premier League has it’s own pulls however, and given the fact that he already has a connection with our fanbase and that he is now starting every game, he will hopefully decide that continuing where he is would be best for all.
I believe its extremely unlikely that Salba would wish to go to PSG, a club withoutany true competition in its own league.
The Prem is widely acknowledged throughout football as the true test of a top players ability. As A TRUE COMPETITOR, it seems to me that such a type of warrior player would ever accept a cushy, though meaningless, role in a one club league, rather than remain in the fiercely competitive Prem.
I am not at all worried therefore, as I DISMISS THIS RUMOUR AS NONSENSE!
@jon fox
He’s still French. And would more than likely want to play for the top team in his home country. Regardless of the competition or lack of. Last I checked PSG were still playing in the Champions League. IJS
And probably getting paid double what he would here gunner 😉
NY_G, IN OTHER WORDS, YOU DISAGREE WITH ALL I WROTE. FAIR ENOUGH, AS ALL OPINIONS ARE VALID.
But you seem not to have given any real thought to my point about France being a one club league and therefore less attractive to real warriors.
Do you have anything to say about THAT precise point though, as I PERSONALLY THINK IT IS THE MOST IMPORTANT ONE I MADE TO SUPPORT MY CONCLUSION?
WHY do you think he would want to play for the top club in a league of effectively only one title winner? You don’t explain why, I notice!
Give REASONS, if you have them! AS I DID FOR MY OPINION.
CL alone is not a good enough reason, as league games, and not CL, are the weekly bread and butter.
All Prem games are massive games.
But almost ALL French games are hardly noticed around the globe, by comparison.
Players like to be known and noticed as being in a top level league , which the French is NOT!
@jon fox
It’s not that I disagree with anything you’ve stated Gooner.
I simply added my thoughts of reasons why he might consider the move.
Please, tell me who didn’t see this coming? 🤔
I think a good few of us did gunner. I was told a long time ago, he was angry at his treatment by Arsenal. He wont forgive easily and as i said before, the ball is in his court. PSG would be ideal for him, if he left Arsenal.
I THINK there is a clause in his contract where Arsenal can trigger a further year on his existing contract if he doesn’t sign a new one.
People may as well get used to these stories in all the local fish wraps. Saka, Martinelli, Saliba, Jesus probably the next one.
Best players will always have rumors about other clubs interested, or they are ready for another challenge, or even some concocted stories created by the media.
Am a nervous wreck when am seing these rumors link to Saliba.
Gunsmoke Why are you?
If you think deeply about it and think properly about the reasons I GIVE FOR NOT WORRYING, YOU MAY WELL BE ABLE TO STOP BEING NERVOUS , AS IT WON’T BE HAPPENING.
To be nervous about constant rumours , hardly ANY of which ever come true, is not wise and not being intellectually intelligent either.
Was always going to happen ,let’s hope his first 3 years here where he wasn’t treated fairly does not effect his decision later on .
And before anyone starts telling me that the plan all a long was to loan him out and gain experience,I would strongly suggest going over some of his interviews where it was plain to see he wasn’t happy .