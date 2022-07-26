Worrying developments in the William Saliba saga – Maybe a compromise incoming?

We have had two years of the will-he-or-won’t-he questions about whether William Saliba will be returning to Arsenal to continue his blossoming career, or (as he has said himself) he would stay with Marseille and play for the Ligue 1 runners-up in the Champions League next season, and cement his place in the France setup ahead of the World Cup later this year.
Well now he has come back to Arsenal and performed magnificently in our tour games in the USA, and there were murmurs that a contract extension had been previously verbally agreed, with talks with Arteta and Sailba’s agent planned for this week.
But now Fabrizio Romano has reported this intrigung bit of information. He tweeted….
Excl: Olympique Marseille president Pablo Longoria was in London tonight to meet up with William Saliba’s agent for dinner. 🚨🔵 #OM
Arsenal consider Saliba important part of the team. “I’m pleased to see the way he is playing. He’s already a top player”, Mikel Arteta said. pic.twitter.com/rk00ySqhaT
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022
This raises many interesting questions and no answers, like if Saliba was going to stay with Arsenal, why would Marseille’s boss even be still interested in Saliba or involved in talks?
Now there was one thing that Saliba said last month when he was on his way back to join the Gunners. “I belong to Arsenal – and I still have two years there,” Saliba said in June. “I will be there for pre-season with Arsenal. I have played zero matches with Arsenal and I want to show them what I’m made of and have the chance to play for the supporters and for this big club.”
He says he will be with us for pre-season, no mention of staying unconditionally…..
Let me put my theory forward. We know Saliba is desperate to go to the World Cup with France, so wants to play every week until then. So, perhaps Arsenal are thinking: ‘Let’s get him to sign a contract extension to maintain his transfer value, then allow him to go back to Marseille until Xmas (or maybe the whole season again) and get his wish to play at the World Cup.’
Could that be possible?
They are meeting just for food period. Next news
I believe Marseille are trying to tap into Saliba. But I don’t think he’d be interested, since Arsenal is a more popular club that competes in the most competitive football league in the world
Aside from that, he could easily force Arsenal to insert minimum playing time on his new contract, since he was one of the best CBs in Ligue 1 last season. He doesn’t need to go back to France, unless he is homesick
2/3 days ago,Sky Sports Michael Bridges who was with Arsenal in Orlando,wrote in the Notebook reporter.”I was lucky enough to spend time alone with William Saliba which I really enjoyed,visiting the Universal studios.he made it very clear to me,no more loans for him and that his time at Arsenal is NOW.”if you ask me this is just PR from Longoria so he can tell OM fans he tried,as for his agent , why would he turn down the chance of being wined and dined??would you??
Well said and I believe you are correct.
Longoria is on fishing expedition, doing everything to try and unsettle Saliba. He knows how important Saliba is to his team. Saliba has already commented, so Longoria is on a charm offensive with Saliba’s agent.
Longoria needs to get the point, Saliba is staying at Arsenal, give up. Sooner we extend Saliba the better. Insert a buyout clause of 100 million or more to end this nonsense.
That way the Juventus, Barcelona, Marseille, and everyone else knows that bidding starts at 100 million or piss off.
Does salibas agent only have one client?
True that!!
A very good question. Let’s hope we get the answer in the next few hours
Naughty article, Saliba is almost a shoe in to start the season as first choice CB. Tomi wont be fit for weeks, and Saliba will show he’s undroppable. Arsenal will never ever loan him again.
This is disgusting from Marsille.. They are breaking the rules set by FIFA but seems as most things seem to imply only to English clubs tapping up Foreign players !!
Carl, why do you think that we are the most hated football nation on earth and the most hated country in that vile repulsive EU?
Always have been? Perhaps you could explain why you would think that as well?
As for the article, if there has been an illegal approach, wouldn’t it have been done more subtly and secretly?
If you need to be explained these clearly visible attacks on the British people and the Nation as a whole by the vile Federal EU for the last 20 years or even longer then you simply have not been on this planet.
I am one of the lucky people in this world that can think for themselves . I do not need to be told what top think say or do.
The UK is out of the EU. You must be aware of this, it was in all the newspapers.
My take on keeping Saliba at Arsenal is well documented.
I will repeat here, renew his contract at all cost, if it means extending his contract by three years and allowing him to go back to France for another season.
This kid value will go through the roof in another year time , now we must do everything that he remains an Arsenal player, regardless of his initial handling.
I wonder what they have been eating and drinking 👋👋
So my answer to the writer a RESOUNDING YES.
Knowing they can’t even afford to spend at least 50 million on saliba or match our wage offer makes me feel more than confident they are’nt going to get the deal over the line.my advise to marseille is to go get rich then beging talks of having top notch models on it’s bedside.
But I ask you once again – why do you think we’re the hated country in the footballing world and the most hated country in the vile EU?
Having dinner with agent won’t change a thing they should bid at least £50m or else there is no chance. I edge all Arsenal fans not to panic they just clutching at straws😂
OT Arsenal insert sell on clause into Guendouzi and Hutchinson deals.