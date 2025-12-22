Worrying signs Arsenal should consider from one of their targets

Karim Adeyemi is one of the players Arsenal have been monitoring closely, but recent events may cause concern regarding his attitude and suitability for the club’s culture. The attacker has been an important member of the Borussia Dortmund squad since joining them, and the German side clearly values his contribution. Despite opportunities to sell him in the past, Dortmund have succeeded in retaining him for additional seasons, reflecting his status within the team.

Adeyemi remains one of their standout performers, and while Dortmund would prefer to keep him for longer, there is a sense that he may be preparing for the next stage of his career. This has opened the door to speculation about a potential move to Arsenal, where his pace and attacking qualities would be welcomed. From a footballing perspective, the Gunners would be pleased to add him to their squad as they continue to strengthen.

Arsenal interest and cultural concerns

However, Arsenal places significant importance on maintaining a strong internal culture, and this may complicate their interest. The club under Mikel Arteta is known for prioritising discipline, unity, and professionalism, and any concerns about a player’s attitude are taken seriously. Adeyemi’s recent behaviour has therefore attracted attention and could be viewed as a warning sign.

According to Mirror Football, Adeyemi was fined by Borussia Dortmund after an incident in which he walked towards the dressing room immediately after being substituted in the club’s latest match. The report notes that he was visibly unhappy at being taken off, and the club responded by issuing a fine, indicating their displeasure with his reaction.

Implications for a potential move

Such behaviour may raise doubts at Arsenal, who would be eager to protect their dressing room environment at all costs. While frustration during matches is not uncommon, how players express it can influence recruitment decisions. Adeyemi’s actions could therefore count against him, even if his talent is not in question.

As Arsenal assess potential targets, incidents like this are likely to be weighed carefully. While Adeyemi remains a highly rated attacker, his recent conduct may ultimately determine whether interest from the Emirates Stadium progresses or fades.