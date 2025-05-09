‘Worrying signs of a manager’ Jamie Carragher sends a warning to Mikel Arteta

Jamie Carragher has expressed concerns over Mikel Arteta’s current position at Arsenal, citing some worrying signs in the Gunners’ manager as he struggles to win trophies at the Emirates. Since taking over as manager at the end of 2019, Arteta has been given ample support from the club, but the lack of major silverware has become an increasing issue.

Arsenal’s Trophy Drought

Arsenal’s 2020 FA Cup victory under Arteta initially appeared to validate the decision to appoint him. It gave hope to fans that the club was on the right track. However, in the years since, the major trophies have eluded them. It has now been five years since that triumph, and many fans believe the team is overdue for another significant achievement. While the Gunners have consistently worked towards securing the Premier League title, they are again set to end the season without a major trophy. This has raised questions about Arteta’s future, especially as the team continues to fall short in their pursuit of silverware.

Carragher points out that Arteta’s recent comments in interviews have raised red flags. According to Carragher, one of the worrying signs of a manager under pressure is when his public statements begin to focus more on justifying past performances rather than addressing current concerns or future goals. Carragher writes in The Telegraph:

“One of the worrying signs of a manager under pressure is when interviews become more about validating work already done, fending off mounting criticism of the here and now amid increased questioning about what comes next.

“Some of Arteta’s most recent public comments have veered into that territory, making him sound more like a fan on social media perpetuating a series of complaints about injuries and refereeing decisions.”

Arteta’s Public Defensiveness

Carragher further highlights Arteta’s remarks about Arsenal’s performance in the Champions League semi-final against Paris St-Germain, where the manager suggested the team deserved to win over two legs. This comment has been met with ridicule from critics, adding to the growing pressure on the manager. Carragher suggests that Arteta may be struggling under the weight of expectations and that the club’s failure to deliver a major trophy this season could prove costly.

If Arteta leaves now, he risks leaving behind an underwhelming managerial record, and this could be a challenging prospect for a manager who began his tenure with such promise. Whether Arsenal’s board decides to stick with Arteta or make a change, the coming months will likely determine the future direction of the club.

_________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.