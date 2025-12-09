Worst eleven players of the season so far

That time of the year when various outlets start to review the season as it approaches its halfway point.

Currently, a lot of focus has been placed on those who have not delivered so far in this campaign.

Feel free to let me know your 11 in the comments, but here are my worst 11 of the season so far ……

Trafford – GK (Man City)

You cannot re-sign a GK for £31 million, drop him after 3 Prem starts, buy a replacement, and pretend that was the plan all along.

Kerkez – LB (Liverpool)

Where you sense an Isak/Wirtz just needs a moment to find their confidence, Kerkez looks out of his depth. Trying too hard and overthinking his game?

Konate – CB (Liverpool)

The latest player rumoured to have been told by Real Madrid not to negotiate a new contract so they can sign him on a free. Neither club will want this version of the Frenchman. Cannot use an uncertain future as an excuse for form falling off a cliff.

CB – Jean Clair Todibo (West Ham)

5-1 to Chelsea was one of the worst individual defensive displays of the season. Probably would not be playing had Graham Potter not been sacked. One of the manager’s last acts as Hammers boss was to warn the Frenchman about his lack of effort in training.

Frimpong – RB (Liverpool)

At his best as an attacking full-back. As a fellow Dutchman, you would think Arnie Slott would know that?

So why play the 24-year-old in a back 4 while your tactic is for Salah to not track back?

Douglas Luiz – DM (Forest)

3 managers at the City Ground by November has been one of the stories of the season. This loan sums up the disorganisation at the club. Nuno Santos did not agree with some of Edu’s signings, so he refused to play them. Quite a fall from grace for the Brazilian who Juventus brought for 50 million 12 months ago.

Wirtz – CM (Liverpool)

Some players take a season to settle into a new culture, but being moved out left to fit everyone in was not the plan when £117 million was spent.

In Germany everything was built around the 23-year-old. In England he is to register a goal or assist.

Sancho – LM (Villa)

The loan was meant to give the player a chance to revitalise his career and prove Man United wrong.

Be honest, though. How many forgot Sancho was at Villa Park?

Unai Emery is yet to start him in the Prem.

Salah – RM (Liverpool)

Sums up an incredible fall from grace for all involved. The Champions’ best player, given freedom to not track back and save energy, is now dropped and feels ‘thrown under the bus’.

Isak – CF (Liverpool)

Lack of pre-season cannot be an excuse for 1 League goal by December. Had the personality in the small pond of Newcastle but looks like a shadow of self in the ocean of Liverpool.

Sesko – CF (Man United)

Deserves more time to adjust, but when you think of the transfer circus surrounding Sesko and Gyokeres, you have a right to think, ‘What was the fuss about?’

It is reported Berta spent weeks negotiating with both and has been validated in not paying over the odds for the Slovenian. At least Arsenal’s striker tries to use his physicality. I am not sure what Sesko does?

Dan Smith