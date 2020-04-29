Would 21 year-old Chelsea target’s signing hamper current stars?

Arsenal are supposedly monitoring the situation regarding Declan Rice’s West Ham future at present.

The 21 year-old is amongst the highest rated young players in the Premier League, having nailed down a key role for the Hammers, before breaking into the England senior set-up, and is supposedly eyed for a move this summer.

His club are now claimed to be considering the option of selling their key asset, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all linked.

While I don’t expect our club to shell out the supposed £70 Million fee being mooted, our financial situation could well change should we manage to fire ourselves up the table and achieve Champions League football going into next season, and we most definitely do look like we will be looking to firm up our midfield options.

Rice’s arrival could spell trouble for Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira or Granit Xhaka however, with the trio already battling it out for regular action.

Dani Ceballos is also talked about as a possible summer signing, having impressed on loan this term, and he would no doubt continue as the favoured option in the advanced of our three midfield slots.

Guendouzi may well find himself the hardest done-by, having picked up only two PL starts since the arrival of Arteta as coach, and Rice’s signature could well force him to consider his future.

Does Guendouzi have a job to do to convince Mikel that he is ready to play a key role in the side? Will the arrival of Rice or Thomas Partey force him to consider his future elsewhere?

Patrick