Would a draw at Brighton be enough for Arsenal?

After the Gunners easily beating Chelsea at the weekend, Arsenal fans should be feeling fairly confident about going to the South Coast to face Brighton this evening.

Brighton though are only four points below us in the table, and considering they haven’t won a home game since June that is nothing short of amazing.

In fact they have won just one of their last 14 games in all competitions, so are arguably in a worse run of form than Arsenal who have won two of their last 11 League games. Strangely Arsenal have only managed two draws in that time.

Conversely though Brighton have gained points with 7 draws in their last 11 League games, including their last 3 in a row, so although they have not been winning, they are far from easy to beat either.

Another Amazing stat is that Arsenal haven’t beaten Brighton in our last 5 meetings!
Brighton v Arsenal
Michael Owen believes that the draw is the most likely outcome again today. “Both these sides could do with a win,” he was reported as saying in the Brighton Independent.

“We all know about Arsenal’s troubles, but Brighton aren’t doing much better.

“The Seagulls have slid down the league table and despite looking good at times, there have been too many slip ups.

“Despite both teams being out of form, I think both managers will fancy winning this. That said, it’s hard to make a case for either side and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if it ended all square.”

But how would Arsenal fans feel if we only came away with a point? Is nothing less than a win acceptable at the moment?

  1. gunnerforlife says:
    December 29, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Dont think a draw is enough at this stage. We should be beating Brighton and MA should put out a team to go all out to win and keep on the winning run going.

  2. Will says:
    December 29, 2020 at 10:55 am

    We need a win, draw doesn’t cut it. If we start the same XI from Boxing Day we should have too much for Brighton…although I do appreciate it is a tricky fixture it is one that we should win.

    1. gotanidea says:
      December 29, 2020 at 11:04 am

      If we use the same youngster trio behind Lacazette, I’d accept a draw. Holding did great at the Chelsea game, but I hope Mari would do better this time

      1. Thomo says:
        December 29, 2020 at 11:07 am

        That was mari’s first start this season give him a break

  3. Sue says:
    December 29, 2020 at 10:57 am

    We’ve dropped far too many points.. and the Chav game really excited me, so let’s please keep it up!! 3 points please! Welbz to haunt us??

  4. daveydave46 says:
    December 29, 2020 at 10:57 am

    Heavy sigh!!! Have our expectations really sunk so low we are actually going to be happy with a draw at Brighton.

  5. Shakir says:
    December 29, 2020 at 11:08 am

    Their RB vs our attack
    Its gonna be all entertainment on the left flank🙄

  6. jon fox says:
    December 29, 2020 at 11:09 am

    Many of us will have noticed that we have had a vital extra days rest since our last game, than Brighton did. That could be vital in the second half. For that reason I predict a narrow win today, with us being more energetic than Brighton in the latter stages.

    The difference between three and four days rest is still noticeable but between two and three days, which is what applies here, the difference is vital.

  7. Jim wall says:
    December 29, 2020 at 11:11 am

    As usual I think a former player will score against us.. Wellbeck… If we play Pepe and willian instead of martinelle and ESR, at best we will draw…

  8. GunneRay says:
    December 29, 2020 at 11:15 am

    All THREE points are vital now! We need to push on with a good run although, I am keen to see better individual performances now more than ever! I just hope the Chelsea game wasn’t a one off or players are playing better because of the January transfer window!

