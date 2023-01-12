Would a loan move for Milinkovic-Savic be a perfect deal for Arsenal?

What an exciting time to be a Gunner! by Sam

Arteta has Arsenal top of the Premier League with 44 points, five more than their main title rivals, Manchester City, who are second on the table.

But it’s not just the Gunners’ league form that has them excited; it’s also the positive moves they’ve made in the transfer window. According to reports, Mykhailo Mudryk’s transfer to Arsenal from Shakhtar Donetsk is closer than ever.

Mudryk’s arrival is a significant boost to Arteta’s project, but is it enough to ensure Arsenal has a stronger squad to compete for the Premier League title? No.

Arteta must still address his doubts about his midfield’s lack of quality backup.

Excitingly, if the Spaniard needs to bolster his midfield, he may not need to look past the opportunity Lazio is offering him to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to CMW, as translated by Tribal Football, Savic is unwilling to extend his contract with Lazio, which expires in 2024. Lazio executives are so frustrated by this that they are willing to loan him out this winter on the condition that the club that recruits him agrees to an obligation to buy as part of the deal.

It is worth noting that Arsenal attempted to sign Savic last summer but failed. Now, with what’s on the table, Arsenal may be able to get a better deal for Savic, who has been compared to Kevin De Bruyne. After spending so much money on Mudryk, a loan deal for Savic could be very cost-effective.

We will have to wait and see if Arsenal approaches Lazio with their offer.

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta compares Arsenal captain Odegaard to De Bruyne

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids