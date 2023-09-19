Would Aaron Ramsdale consider joining Arsenal’s rivals Chelsea if he is kept on the bench?

In a shock development, Premier League club Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, as reported by the Daily Mail.
The England international has been a consistent presence in Mikel Arteta’s squad since his transfer from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021.
However, Ramsdale’s position in the starting lineup has come under scrutiny following the arrival of David Raya from Brentford last month. The Englishman’s fears were converted into something tangible when the 25-year-old found himself on the bench in Arsenal’s recent match against Everton.
According to the report, it’s not just Chelsea who’s interested; German giants Bayern Munich are also considering acquiring the services of the talented English goalkeeper.
Ramsdale has made 83 appearances for the North London outfit, managing 30 clean sheets. While he has exceeded the expectations of many since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium, he has also faced some nervy spells, particularly during the latter half of the previous season.
With Raya’s arrival, Arsenal now has a solid goalkeeper option on the bench. Ramsdale must maintain his best form to secure his place in Arteta’s starting lineup.
🗣️| @FabrizioRomano on Aaron Ramsdale: “The plan is for Ramsdale to compete with David Raya – he’s not out of the Arsenal project.
“There’s been some speculation about Ramsdale being monitored by Chelsea and Bayern Munich, but I’m not aware of concrete talks at this stage.… pic.twitter.com/4ys4imWZ6a
Arsenal’s upcoming fixture is against Eredivisie side PSV in the Champions League. Given that Raya started the previous league game, it would make sense for Ramsdale to feature more prominently in this prestigious competition rather than in the league campaign.
However, if the Spaniard gets the nod for the midweek game as well, it could raise concerns for Ramsdale, further fueling the rumors surrounding his future.
Writer – Yash Bisht
He’d be stupid to consider leaving us at this stage despite all we’ve been through just because he no longer the undisputed number one. But i think he’s smart so he’d stay and win things first before considering a move but i still don’t expect that considering his “staying here forever” comments upon his contract renewal earlier this year.
The usual rash, panicky article about a keeper who has, so far, lost his place for one single game.
Why are some writers so keen to write an article, any article, that they forget all realism, all sense and write nonsense!
It’s barely a game, You have already started writing, Raya and Ramsdale are Ok with it, Arteta is ok with it and even us gunners are ok with it(it’s tactical)
Write something different, otherwise we’re not interested in this Raya/Ramsdale talk.
As for now no one is leaving Arsenal FC. PEPE is already gone.
Would Arsenal reject an offer of 75M from Chelsea for Ramsdale in January? Not sure if we would.
This is the kind of unhealthy speculations, rumors, even headaches, we invited into the club by signing another top class keeper.
How would the rest of the dressing room feel if Rambo, one of the team leaders, got frustrated and decided to walk away (throw his toys out of the pram) in the middle of the season.
Could be the biggest unforced error, own-goal of the season – upsetting dressing room chemistry.
Talk about headwinds.
Yesterday, Ramsdale sat out of a game. Today, there’s a discussion about him joining Chelsea. Well that escalated quickly.
This situation is against conventional wisdom that states two bull never rule in one pen
Decades of established football orthodoxy has cast in stone the notion that rotating goal keepers lead only to inconsistent performance and ring rust,
That competition for a starting spot should occur on the training field or in less important games.
A goal keeper who earns his place on the team sheet typically expects to keep it for as long as his form remains good.
If the gaffer is right that rotation is the way to go, perhaps it will inspire the two players to push themselves to improve more than would be the case, he will still create a tricky balancing act in.makiing sure that both players get enough game time that they feel that they are not getting a raw deal.
The gaffer is walking on a tight rope, is the situation sustainable? Not sure it is.