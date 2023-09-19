Would Aaron Ramsdale consider joining Arsenal’s rivals Chelsea if he is kept on the bench?

In a shock development, Premier League club Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The England international has been a consistent presence in Mikel Arteta’s squad since his transfer from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021.

However, Ramsdale’s position in the starting lineup has come under scrutiny following the arrival of David Raya from Brentford last month. The Englishman’s fears were converted into something tangible when the 25-year-old found himself on the bench in Arsenal’s recent match against Everton.

According to the report, it’s not just Chelsea who’s interested; German giants Bayern Munich are also considering acquiring the services of the talented English goalkeeper.

Ramsdale has made 83 appearances for the North London outfit, managing 30 clean sheets. While he has exceeded the expectations of many since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium, he has also faced some nervy spells, particularly during the latter half of the previous season.

With Raya’s arrival, Arsenal now has a solid goalkeeper option on the bench. Ramsdale must maintain his best form to secure his place in Arteta’s starting lineup.

Arsenal’s upcoming fixture is against Eredivisie side PSV in the Champions League. Given that Raya started the previous league game, it would make sense for Ramsdale to feature more prominently in this prestigious competition rather than in the league campaign.

However, if the Spaniard gets the nod for the midweek game as well, it could raise concerns for Ramsdale, further fueling the rumors surrounding his future.

