Would Anthony Martial be the perfect Lacazette replacement?

Despite Alexandre Lacazette’s excellent form for Arsenal this season, it seems fairly clear that the Frenchman will be leaving for pastures new in the summer, with a bumper payday coming for arriving on a free transfer.

And with Eddie Nketiah also tipped to leave as well, it is highly likely that the Gunners will be in the market for a replacement striker to fill the gap in the squad.

SkySports are reporting that the Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is desperate to leave Old Trafford and they are saying that the Red Devils have already turned down a loan move to Sevilla because the Spanish club would not cover his full wage, and the ex-Coventry striker Noel Whelan has suggested that the 26 year-old could benefit by moving to the Emirates to join Mikel Arteta’a blossoming young side.

“I think he’s got the talent to stay in the Premier League,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“I will always go back to attitude and character before talent, however, when assessing a player. That’s the first box you’ve got to tick.

“There’s questions that need answering about Martial. Can he settle into a side? Can he bring a positive attitude to a new side?

“You’re seeing someone who just wants to play football but hasn’t been given that opportunity at all over the past few seasons.

“It’s been a turbulent time for Man United as well, and he’s been there throughout that time. I think he just needs that move away in order to catch fire again – let’s not forget, he’s still very young.

“Signing him would be a shrewd move for somebody in the Premier League – maybe Arsenal would benefit from having him – he reminds me a lot of Lacazette.”

Martial has scored 56 goals for Man United in his 5 years at the club, but his chances have been few and far between this season, and it looks like he needs to move away from Old Trafford to reignite his career, and Arteta could not hope for a more experienced Premier League forward to integrate into his young side.

Do you think it is worth bringing Martial in for a 6 month loan to see if he could fit into Arteta’s system with a view to making a permanent move in the summer?

