Would Arsenal be doing better without VAR? A no-VAR table gives the answer

Ahead of their crucial Premier League clash against Liverpool, Arsenal finds themselves in third place with 17 points, just four points adrift from the top of the table. The match this weekend is vital for Arsenal, as a loss would put them further behind the leaders and could dampen their early-season momentum. Although it’s still early in the campaign, teams with title aspirations need to stay close to the top, making this a significant encounter for the Gunners.

One factor that could play a role in the outcome is the use of VAR, which has become a controversial aspect of Premier League officiating. VAR decisions have already impacted league standings this season, influencing key moments in matches and affecting the results for numerous teams. This raises the question: would Arsenal be in a different position in the table without VAR?

VAR decision Arsenal v Man Utd
(Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

According to a hypothetical no-VAR table calculated by The Sun, the standings would not look much different for Arsenal. Liverpool would still top the table with 21 points, and Manchester City would remain second, albeit with 18 points instead of their current 20. Arsenal, too, would be unchanged, sitting in third place with the same 17 points. This suggests that VAR has not significantly impacted Arsenal’s position in the standings so far this season.

The fact that Arsenal’s points tally would be the same without VAR decisions reflects well on Mikel Arteta’s side. It indicates that the Gunners have generally earned their results on merit rather than relying on technology to favour them. However, the team must maintain its focus on securing wins, particularly in tough fixtures like the one against Liverpool, to continue competing at the top.

A victory over Liverpool would not only strengthen their title bid but also serve as a statement of intent, proving that Arsenal can compete with the best in the league without needing to rely on favourable VAR calls.

Truth be told, injuries are far more likely to impact Arsenal’s season rather than VAR.

  1. Well, no var means saliba stays on Vs Bournemouth while we were winning – I doubt this analysis gave us three extra points because of that. Var definitely cost us there – but it was the right decision, so can’t complain.

    Reply

