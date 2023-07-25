Would Arsenal be sure to win the League if they bought Harry Kane?

The hope is that Arsenal can win the league next season. Lessons have been learned from the failed PL title pursuit last season, and the quick move to inject quality into the squad justifies it. Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber have joined, and there’s talk of other signings being completed, which leads me to the question of which one signing you think if Arsenal were to close, they would be sure of winning the league next season. Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony says if Arteta had a Harry Kane-like striker, it would almost be certain they’d win the league.

MacAnthony said so while insinuating that Harry Kane, who is being linked with a move away from Spurs, is a player the Kroenkes would have done everything to sign if there wasn’t a rivalry between Arsenal and Tottenham.

“[Harry Kane] He’s a bargain at £100 million for any top-four side,” the Peterborough chairman said on talkSPORT. “Let’s be honest, if there wasn’t such a rivalry between Spurs and Arsenal, Arsenal would be writing a cheque.

“Stan Kroenke and his son mean business; they’re winning titles all over the world with all their franchises. Arsenal need a Kane.

“If Kane was in Arsenal’s team, that title race would now go the other way—it would be Arsenal winning the league.”

👀 "Arsenal need a Kane!" 🏆 "If Kane was in Arsenal's team, it would be Arsenal winning the Premier League!" Darragh MacAnthony claims that #AFC would win the #PL if they signed #THFC's Harry Kane. pic.twitter.com/01Fvj6rJEb — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 24, 2023

There’s a lot of uncertainty about what transfer moves Arteta seeks to close before September 1, but with the midfield and defence looking stronger, why can’t he only sign a Harry Kane-like striker?

Darren N

