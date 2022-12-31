Would Arsenal fans accept a swap of Bukayo Saka for Vlahovic?

Would you be willing to swap Bukayo Saka for Dusan Vlahovic? by Daniel O

Would any of the main Arsenal players, who appear to be playing their best football under Mikel Arteta at the moment, be willing to leave his project? While you think about that, Juventus head coach Maximiliano Allegri believes he can steal Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka.

On the surface, the claim appears to be impossible, but CMW reports that Juventus may be willing to offer Dusan Vlahovic in exchange for the Arsenal winger.

The CalcioMercatoWeb report says: Deal with Arsenal, Bukayo Saka on the plate

For all this series of reasons, the renewed Juventus management could now seriously consider an offer for its player. Obviously, if only cash, the proposal could not be less than 80 million. But there are also those who float the hypothesis of a sensational exchange that sees an absolute talent of English football as a co-protagonist. One who, like Vlahovic , could be valued at up to 100 million .

Juventus haven’t been themselves in recent seasons; things just don’t seem to be working, so they’re tempted to use the transfer window to return to their former glory. Going after Saka is maybe a bit too ambitious; Arteta may be desperate to land a top “hitman” like Vlahovic, but I doubt he’d risk losing one of his project’s foundations to do so.

Saka has been steadily improving since breaking into the scene a few seasons ago. His excellent performances have earned him several suitors, but Saka’s preferred club is arguably Arsenal.

Looking at Arsenal right now, would it be wrong to say that Arteta is leading the club to a point where they will no longer be the selling club that supplies talent to other clubs? Arsenal is gradually gaining the right to be the purchasing club.

Daniel O

