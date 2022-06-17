Would Arsenal fans accept Pochettino as manager in the future?

Let us say, hypothetically, that Arsenal go through a terrible run of form this season and find themselves in the bottom half of the table, or maybe we do reasonably well all season but end up in 8th place with no trophies to show for it. In which case, it would have to be considered that Stan and Josh Kroenke may decide it is time to part ways with Mikel Arteta’s project.

It will be very interesting to see whether the Gunners would then go for a more experienced manager or go for a similarly inexperienced man like Arteta again. I don’t know what your own predictions would be, but for me it would be interesting to see if Arsenal fans would be happy to see an ex-Tottenham manager come to the Emirates.

The ex-Man United star turned pundit Luke Chadwick thinks that Mauricio Pochettino would be a success if Arsenal did go for him. “If the likes of Chelsea or Arsenal are struggling then he’s sure to be linked because of his fantastic record in the Premier League,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“He did a really impressive job at Tottenham, nearly leading them to the Premier League title, so I’m sure we’ll see him linked with top jobs again.

“In terms of Manchester United, you sort of hope and pray that Erik ten Hag can end up being a long-term solution for the club. It looks like it’s going to be a project that takes time, so if he doesn’t make the best of starts you’d hope there won’t be the vultures circling. United need to give someone time, Ten Hag looks an exceptionally talented manager and I think he could achieve something if he’s given time.

“Obviously Pochettino’s a great manager as well, albeit he’s not done as well as he would’ve liked at Paris Saint-Germain. I hope he’s not being linked with United in the near future because of what that would mean for Ten Hag, but it would be good to see him back in the Premier League.”

The news has just been leaked today that the Poch has been sacked from his contract with PSG, which still had a year to run, so it is feasible that the Argentinean coach could sit out this season and wait to see if any top jobs could be come available.

There are many Arsenal fans on here that could easily see Mikel Arteta failing to meet his targets tis season, so should the management consider approaching Poch as the possible replacement?