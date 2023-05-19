Would Arsenal fans agree to using Tierney in a swap for Man City’s Cancelo?

Arsenal are set to allow some of their current stars to leave to help raise funds for the transfer deals they want to complete. One player who could be in his last days as a Gunner is Kieran Tierney.
The Scottish international has struggled for game time this season; Oleksander Zinchenko just came in last summer and made the left back position his own.
Tierney has been relegated to being Zinchenko’s deputy, a situation that reportedly makes him keen to leave. For the last few months, Newcastle has been keen on the 25-year-old, but now Manchester City has been noted as another admirer. In the same breath as City eye Tierney, Arsenal has earmarked Joao Cancelo as their next Manchester City raid.
Interestingly, as per Football Transfers, there’s a suggestion that Arsenal and Manchester City could consider agreeing to a swap deal involving Cancelo and Tierney.
While Tierney has become irrelevant at the Emirates, Cancelo’s future is also not at the Etihad.
A swap deal could be a mutual deal, though City, with their £70 million valuation on their man, could prove tricky. Anyway, don’t you think if Pep wants Tierney, allowing him to have him would be a mistake? It will literally strengthen the main title rival.
Anyway, if they are losing him for Cancelo, it may be worth it, and Paul Dickov hinted why having the Portuguese full back in your team is well worth it when he said, “He’s been outstanding. He’s assisting and scoring goals himself, and for me, he’s the best full-back in terms of creating stuff and how important he is to the team… The form he’s showing this season in either full-back position, he’s right up there (with the best in the world).”
Does this sound like an interesting idea to you?
Darren N
Absolutely but I very much doubt pep would want Tierney ,who I see going to Newcastle if the reports are true ,which at this moment in time is about his Lvl .
Yeah I would say he would be a perfect fit for Newcastle. Just for once, I hope we manage to get a good fee!
Hey Dan, Newcastle’s level is quite high at the moment!
I can’t see anything in this. It’s the classic ploy the press always use to create stories from thin air.
Take a player that has a personal connection with another club or manager, along with issues the player has at his current club, and bang…there’s your story!
Makes no sense, unless Arteta is planning on moving Zinchenko into a permanent midfield role. White has been one the best RB’s in the league barring the last month or so, meaning he stays as first choice.
Cancelo doesn’t like sitting on the bench, and would be a very expensive bench player at that!
Apparently Cancelo is equally good on left and right, like Tomiyasu…..
City value Cancelo at 60M,at least that’s what they’re asking Bayern in order to make the deal permanent (option to buy).how much is KT worth?is he worth 60M too?.
Lastly,I doubt that City are interested in KT.in recent weeks Pep publicity criticised and benched Walker because of his inability to play as an inverted full-back,seeing that both players are pretty similar,it wouldn’t make sense would it?
Doesn’t make any sense to me. If Tierney can only make our bench why would Pep want him? Newcastle sounds more realistic.
Agree!!
Tierney is far from irrelevant. He has played 34 times this season, which is the second most appearances he has put in for us. I know most were from the bench but it has been good management of a player who has been plagued by injuries ever since he arrived. We will need him even more depth next season when we are back in the Champions League, plus Zinchenko’s place at full back is far from secure when he keeps making basic errors.
Personally I think this would be a deal struck in heaven, it’s a no brainer as far as am concerned.
Tierney will be ring rusty soon, its is sheer discipline and determination why he has not look out of place yet.
Why keep such a good player on the bench to grow Cobb web and rust , while we all know he will be sparingly use.
I sanction this deal, the problem is the Citizens will not be in hurry as they will be guided by recent history.
Bloody hell Gunsmoke at last we are on the same page and in the same time-zone for once. Yes Cancelo would do nicely, I’ve posted about this on the previous Cancelo article which is still available. I think Admin is beginning to repeat themselves.
Cancelo is wearing the Bayern kit on the other thread. He’d be expensive and may want to go to Spain. Who knows.