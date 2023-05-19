Would Arsenal fans agree to using Tierney in a swap for Man City’s Cancelo?

Arsenal are set to allow some of their current stars to leave to help raise funds for the transfer deals they want to complete. One player who could be in his last days as a Gunner is Kieran Tierney.

The Scottish international has struggled for game time this season; Oleksander Zinchenko just came in last summer and made the left back position his own.

Tierney has been relegated to being Zinchenko’s deputy, a situation that reportedly makes him keen to leave. For the last few months, Newcastle has been keen on the 25-year-old, but now Manchester City has been noted as another admirer. In the same breath as City eye Tierney, Arsenal has earmarked Joao Cancelo as their next Manchester City raid.

Interestingly, as per Football Transfers, there’s a suggestion that Arsenal and Manchester City could consider agreeing to a swap deal involving Cancelo and Tierney.

While Tierney has become irrelevant at the Emirates, Cancelo’s future is also not at the Etihad.

A swap deal could be a mutual deal, though City, with their £70 million valuation on their man, could prove tricky. Anyway, don’t you think if Pep wants Tierney, allowing him to have him would be a mistake? It will literally strengthen the main title rival.

Anyway, if they are losing him for Cancelo, it may be worth it, and Paul Dickov hinted why having the Portuguese full back in your team is well worth it when he said, “He’s been outstanding. He’s assisting and scoring goals himself, and for me, he’s the best full-back in terms of creating stuff and how important he is to the team… The form he’s showing this season in either full-back position, he’s right up there (with the best in the world).”

Does this sound like an interesting idea to you?

Darren N

