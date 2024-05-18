Would Arsenal fans be annoyed if Arsenal DID NOT buy a top striker?

There have been some rumors that Arsenal may be looking for a new striker.
However, what if Arsenal decided not to sign a top striker in the summer? Will you be willing to let it slide if they instead focus on strengthening other positions — the LCM and LB positions, as well as finding a backup for Bukayo Saka — other areas that also require bolstering? I think Arsenal could become even stronger than ever if they sign three top-quality players to strengthen these three positions. I’m wondering just how strong they can be without signing a top striker.
But Havertz’s form in 2024 has definitely shown that he’s got what it takes to lead the Arsenal attack, right? The German international has been doing really well as a center forward, showing great form and impressive stats. Whenever Havertz has led the attack, Arsenal has not lost a single Premier League game with him in the starting lineup.
Furthermore, it’s noteworthy that Arsenal has not lost a single Premier League game when he has scored. Additionally, the 24-year-old has achieved a milestone by scoring a goal and providing an assist in four Premier League games, a feat not seen since Alexis Sanchez.
Considering how impressive his performances have been, wouldn’t it be great if Arsenal could make Havertz their first-choice striker (rather than bench him when a striker is signed)? With Gabriel Jesus still in the squad, there shouldn’t be a pressing need for a new striker, even if Nketiah leaves.
Instead, Arteta could create a seriously strong lineup by bringing in a top LCM, LB, and right winger. With this balanced team, they could dominate both the Premier League and the Champions League.
What’s your opinion?
Sam P
Sad to say this, but if Gabby J picks up another injury, we’d be reduced to having a single striker. I don’t think we should ship him out, because its likely that he’s a leader in the team and contributes to the overall morale and confidence. However, I think we should sign a young, hungry striker to compete for the attacking positions. Similar to how City have Alvarez.
Arsenal will lose Havertz’s physicality if he gets injured. Jesus is simply too small and too injury-prone to play against huge EPL CBs every week
Havertz is good, but he’s not as physically-dominant as Giroud was. I’d like to see Arteta’s tactics with a stronger CF
He’s more dominant than Giroud ever was !!! Just go check the stats, he’s in the top ten for aerial battles won in a stat dominated by defenders. He also comes In top in 80% of our games since Christmas at ground duels won. Throw in the fact he’s only 4 off Giroud top scoring season whilst playing most of it at left 8 most of it says it all really
I rarely saw Giroud lost crucial aerial and ground duels, as compared to Havertz who looked weaker in the games
A top striker doesn’t always ensure you end as top scorers or have the best goal difference….a top striker is more someone that turns a loss into a draw and a draw into a win when it’s just not going for you on the day.
People don’t seem to understand this
Not really as we just need upgrades on the back ups for Havertz, we’re scoring enough goals from all over the pitch presently so I don’t see the point in spending lots of millions on someone who doesn’t fit our system.
I would not
If we are serious about competing for a trophy or battling for say 3 cups in a season,it is obvious that we must upgrade our squad and a C.F is a must.
We sacrificed the F.A Cup to concentrate on the Epl because we didn’t have the personel to handle both.
It also happened when we were facing Villa and bayern the same week,we lost both coz we don’t have quality depth in our squad.
We’ve learnt this season that we have no choice other than adding quality across the team to help when it matters if we intend to win a trophy.