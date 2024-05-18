There have been some rumors that Arsenal may be looking for a new striker.

However, what if Arsenal decided not to sign a top striker in the summer? Will you be willing to let it slide if they instead focus on strengthening other positions — the LCM and LB positions, as well as finding a backup for Bukayo Saka — other areas that also require bolstering? I think Arsenal could become even stronger than ever if they sign three top-quality players to strengthen these three positions. I’m wondering just how strong they can be without signing a top striker.

But Havertz’s form in 2024 has definitely shown that he’s got what it takes to lead the Arsenal attack, right? The German international has been doing really well as a center forward, showing great form and impressive stats. Whenever Havertz has led the attack, Arsenal has not lost a single Premier League game with him in the starting lineup.

Furthermore, it’s noteworthy that Arsenal has not lost a single Premier League game when he has scored. Additionally, the 24-year-old has achieved a milestone by scoring a goal and providing an assist in four Premier League games, a feat not seen since Alexis Sanchez.

Considering how impressive his performances have been, wouldn’t it be great if Arsenal could make Havertz their first-choice striker (rather than bench him when a striker is signed)? With Gabriel Jesus still in the squad, there shouldn’t be a pressing need for a new striker, even if Nketiah leaves.

Instead, Arteta could create a seriously strong lineup by bringing in a top LCM, LB, and right winger. With this balanced team, they could dominate both the Premier League and the Champions League.

What’s your opinion?

Sam P

