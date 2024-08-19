Would Arsenal fans be happy if Thomas Partey stayed for the last year of his contract?

Thomas Partey was, entering this summer transfer window, considered one of the Gunners’ most likely departures. The Ghanaian international has entered the final year of his Arsenal contract, and the Gunners, who have shown no interest in extending it, were expected to cash in on him in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.
Interestingly, everything has ended up suggesting that the 31-year-old is likely to continue at Arsenal for one more season. There have been no takers for his services, and Mikel Arteta may have decided to continue enjoying the high-quality service he offers if it helps his club win the league.
Well, in his latest CaughtOffside
essay, Arsenal insider Charles Watts shared his opinion on Partey’s potential future. Watts believes the Arsenal midfielder will not depart before the transfer deadline. He claims Arsenal has been open to his departure, but they have not received any offers that have encouraged them to finalize the deal.
“I don’t really see Partey moving on now,” Watts commented. “Arsenal have been open to him leaving for each of the past two summers, but they have not received any offers that have been deemed suitable.
“There has been interest from Saudi Arabia, but it’s never materialised into anything concrete.”
As long as he stays, there is hope that Thomas Partey can maintain his fitness; his performance against Wolves demonstrated how vital he could be anchoring Arsenal’s midfield as a 6.
Though Mikel Merino’s arrival may cause a midfield shake-up, squad options such as Thomas Partey and Jorginho, when called upon, have the potential to offer a new dynamic to Arteta’s midfield, catching opponents off guard.
Would you be happy if Partey stays this season or not?
Either cash in or extend please. Think he still had a place but if they ain’t gonna extend get the money back
His passing range is still top notch. His movements carrying of the ball too is good. He seemed to have lost in recovery mobility when there’s a switch in possession in favour of the opponents. We need his experience.
Stop gap for 6 months until Merino signs and then he will go to Saudi in Jan unless he is playing as we all know he can !
defensive midfield is a clear weakness for Arsenal, fan favourite or not it is clear Partey/Jorginho is a big risk for Arsenal this season, a bigger risk than the simple minded ‘new striker’ obsession
If and when we sign Merino, Rice will take over the 6 role as first choice, and Partey will become a squad player along with Jorginho. Two very good, experienced options there for the next season. No rush to sell him this window, though it would be ideal if we can get a younger replacement on lower salary.
If he can stay fit, I’d give him a new rolling contract in a heartbeat.
The fact is after Pathey’s return to fitness he has never remain the same physically and in his mobility of the ball.
It’s surely a big risk to depend on Pathey & Jorginho throughout the season to play beside Rice without a deputy. One is getting older while the other is injury prone. No doubt we need a new midfielder and Merino is very good option if we can seal the deal.