Would Arsenal fans be happy if Thomas Partey stayed for the last year of his contract?

Thomas Partey was, entering this summer transfer window, considered one of the Gunners’ most likely departures. The Ghanaian international has entered the final year of his Arsenal contract, and the Gunners, who have shown no interest in extending it, were expected to cash in on him in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Interestingly, everything has ended up suggesting that the 31-year-old is likely to continue at Arsenal for one more season. There have been no takers for his services, and Mikel Arteta may have decided to continue enjoying the high-quality service he offers if it helps his club win the league.

Well, in his latest CaughtOffside essay, Arsenal insider Charles Watts shared his opinion on Partey’s potential future. Watts believes the Arsenal midfielder will not depart before the transfer deadline. He claims Arsenal has been open to his departure, but they have not received any offers that have encouraged them to finalize the deal.

“I don’t really see Partey moving on now,” Watts commented. “Arsenal have been open to him leaving for each of the past two summers, but they have not received any offers that have been deemed suitable.

“There has been interest from Saudi Arabia, but it’s never materialised into anything concrete.”

As long as he stays, there is hope that Thomas Partey can maintain his fitness; his performance against Wolves demonstrated how vital he could be anchoring Arsenal’s midfield as a 6.

Though Mikel Merino’s arrival may cause a midfield shake-up, squad options such as Thomas Partey and Jorginho, when called upon, have the potential to offer a new dynamic to Arteta’s midfield, catching opponents off guard.

Would you be happy if Partey stays this season or not?

