Would Arsenal fans be happy to pay 58m GBP for Dusan Vlahovic?

Gooners have expressed their frustrations about how the Arsenal simply are desperate to bring in a top striker to finish many of the easy chances missed by our usual strike force.

Some Gooners believe it would be a big mistake if coach Mikel Arteta fails to sign a clinical striker in the winter transfer window, a transfer swoop he has consistently failed to nail as Arsenal’s boss.

As per Caught Offside, if Arsenal are ready to pay £58 million (70m Euros), then they’re landing their dream striker. They report that the striker’s contract runs until 2026, however, if a new contract agreement can’t be reached quickly, the club will consider selling him, and the transfer fee in January would therefore be around the €70m mark.

They go on to say that the Gunners believe Vlahovic would be the ideal striker for Mikel Arteta’s team and are prepared to move now to acquire him.

The links to Vlahovic aren’t new; he was Arteta’s first pick to be the Pierre Emerick Aubameyang replacement in the winter transfer window of 2022.

However, the then Fiorentina striker didn’t feel he was ripe for the PL switch; he opted to remain in Serie A, joining Juventus instead.

With Juventus, he has continued to demonstrate his ability to score goals. Here are his stats

2021-22: 15 games, 7 goals, 1 assist

2022-23: 27 games, 10 goals, 2 assists

2023-24: 33 games, 16 goals, 4 assists

2024-25: 14 games, 7 goals, 1 assist

If Arsenal gets him, he’ll certainly come with a bag full of goals. But they need to beat PSG, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City to his services.

That said, £58 million for Vlahovic is a reasonable fee, don’t you think so? This could potentially provide the club with additional funds to recruit a left winger or a playmaker, who could further enhance Arsenal’s performance in the final third.

As disappointing as Arsenal’s attack has been, they just have to act in the winter transfer window. With Manchester City faltering and us needing to catch up to Liverpool, the Gunner decision-makers need to show their ambitions with a bold approach to the winter transfer window.

