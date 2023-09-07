Would Arsenal fans be happy to see Raya to replace Ramsdale against Everton?

Would you be happy to see Raya replace Ramsdale?
Arsenal have had a good start to the season, winning three of their four matches so far. While some players have performed at a high level from the get-go, Declan Rice and Eddie Nketiah to name a few, others have done little to deserve an applause, Kai Havertz being one.
And then there are some who are in the middle: Aaron Ramsdale falls in that category. The Englishman’s charisma has certainly plummeted since his debut campaign, when he was among the Premier League’s finest.
David Raya has impressed in training, particularly with his ability to play out with the ball.
Mikel Arteta is giving serious consideration to giving Raya a prolonged first-team opportunity in the coming weeks. [Mail] pic.twitter.com/0TmJaf2HE7
Many had prematurely assumed that if anyone would dethrone Jordan Pickford as England’s national team goalkeeper, it would be none other than the Arsenal man.
However, the growth of the former Sheffield United player has been gradual, defying most expectations.
In the latter part of last season, the 25-year-old’s form dipped considerably and that cost Arsenal a few points in the league table.
Last season, the gap in quality between Ramsdale and second-choice Matt Turner was considerable. This season, the Gunners have done a good job to secure a top player in David Raya.
And a recent report suggest that the Spaniard is set to be given plenty of opportunities in the near future.
One thing that Ramsdale has lacked this season is his distribution from the back. The England international, on several occasions, has launched a hopeful ball in the opposition half resulting in the London side losing possession.
🚨 David Raya will be available to face parent club Brentford in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup third round tie next month, as domestic competition rules allows it. 😇 #afc pic.twitter.com/nzeiqRhPIS
Raya is said to have impressed in training since his arrival, particularly with his ability to accurately play out from defense.
But if Raya does not get a start immediately after the international break, he can expect to at least kick off his North London adventure in the game against his former club Brentford in the League Cup third round, later this month.
If the 27-year-old comes out with anything near a stellar performance, he would further solidify his chances of dethroning Ramsdale as Arsenal’s Number 1.
I’d love to witness Raya in action during a Premier League match. Starting him against Everton could provide a clear gauge of Raya’s current abilities.
Writer – Yash Bisht
No, because Ramsdale played very well against Man United and our defenders have been playing with him for more than one season
Everton’s form is awful, but they will play at Goodison Park. It’d be better to make Raya adapt to our playing style by making him play against non-EPL teams first
I wasn’t aware Ramsdale was at fault for any of the goals at the back end. Was more our lack of defensive cover that cost us !
People trying to create something when nothing is there..
Good to have competition for places bit Ramsdale is the No 1 for me at present
The problem headlines like this one have is that it apparently assumes ALL Gooner are of one settled mind.
Had Ibeen the headlinee writer, I would have instead chosen the word”you” to replace ” Arsenal fans”!
Some might think that a picky or inconsequential point, but those who know me well, know whow much value I attach to correct use of English , as correct use avoids unnecessary confrontations and misunderstandings.
Indeed, in far greater matters than mere football, misunderstandings between heads of states about language, have actually caused wars and deaths. THAT is WHY proper language use is of great import.
For whey its worth and some will have not seen its relevance, but my view is that IF, I SAY IF, we had been THAT convinced by RAYA when we paid his seasons long loan fee, we could have , but chose not to, have bought him outright for around”£27mil, as I understnd it.
Who agrees with me that an as yet mere loan player, is NOT, at least not right now, favourite to displace an established top class permanently signed keeper in RAMSDALE, who is pushing hard to beEnglands number one and who has attracted much ill informed fan criticism on JA
I view Raya as a good option, but Ramsdale is doing well
and developing, and should be our nr.1 at least 7-9 games
into the season..