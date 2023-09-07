Would Arsenal fans be happy to see Raya to replace Ramsdale against Everton?

Would you be happy to see Raya replace Ramsdale?

Arsenal have had a good start to the season, winning three of their four matches so far. While some players have performed at a high level from the get-go, Declan Rice and Eddie Nketiah to name a few, others have done little to deserve an applause, Kai Havertz being one.

And then there are some who are in the middle: Aaron Ramsdale falls in that category. The Englishman’s charisma has certainly plummeted since his debut campaign, when he was among the Premier League’s finest.

David Raya has impressed in training, particularly with his ability to play out with the ball. Mikel Arteta is giving serious consideration to giving Raya a prolonged first-team opportunity in the coming weeks. [Mail] pic.twitter.com/0TmJaf2HE7 — AfcVIP⁴⁹ (@VipArsenal) September 5, 2023

Many had prematurely assumed that if anyone would dethrone Jordan Pickford as England’s national team goalkeeper, it would be none other than the Arsenal man.

However, the growth of the former Sheffield United player has been gradual, defying most expectations.

In the latter part of last season, the 25-year-old’s form dipped considerably and that cost Arsenal a few points in the league table.

Last season, the gap in quality between Ramsdale and second-choice Matt Turner was considerable. This season, the Gunners have done a good job to secure a top player in David Raya.

And a recent report suggest that the Spaniard is set to be given plenty of opportunities in the near future.

One thing that Ramsdale has lacked this season is his distribution from the back. The England international, on several occasions, has launched a hopeful ball in the opposition half resulting in the London side losing possession.

🚨 David Raya will be available to face parent club Brentford in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup third round tie next month, as domestic competition rules allows it. 😇 #afc pic.twitter.com/nzeiqRhPIS — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 30, 2023

Raya is said to have impressed in training since his arrival, particularly with his ability to accurately play out from defense.

But if Raya does not get a start immediately after the international break, he can expect to at least kick off his North London adventure in the game against his former club Brentford in the League Cup third round, later this month.

If the 27-year-old comes out with anything near a stellar performance, he would further solidify his chances of dethroning Ramsdale as Arsenal’s Number 1.

I’d love to witness Raya in action during a Premier League match. Starting him against Everton could provide a clear gauge of Raya’s current abilities.

Writer – Yash Bisht

