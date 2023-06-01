Would Arsenal fans be happy with Lukaku as our main striker?

We reported a few weeks ago that Paul Merson had requested that his former team consider bringing in Chelsea’s wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku. Darrren Bent, a self-confessed Arsenal fan, appears to have given Merson’s suggestion some thought.

When Andy Goldstein on talkSPORT questioned if Bent would approve of Lukaku moving to the Emirates, he answered, “Yes. Without a doubt.” On whether he’d let go Gabriel Jesus for the Belgian, he said, “No, I’m not getting rid of anyone, but I’d have him.”

Bent then went on to tell Goldstein and the talkSPORT audience on why he would be ready to start Lukaku at Arsenal, if he was the Arsenal coach and had the Belgian in his squad.

“Do you know what? He would get us more goals than Gabriel Jesus,” he said. “What Gabriel Jesus did at Arsenal [this season] was brilliant, but there were times he would frustrate me because he wasn’t in the box enough.

“There were times the ball would flash across the box and no one was in there—he’s on the edge of the box. But Lukaku, I know he’s in there”

About what happens to Gabriel Jesus, he claims he could be an option playing from the left. “I’d start Gabriel Jesus on the left, potentially,” he added.

By now, after taking in what Bent has had to say, I’d ask you: Are you convinced Romelu Lukaku (with 10 goals and 5 assists in Serie A) is the mysterious super striker Arteta’s project is looking for?

