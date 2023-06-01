Would Arsenal fans be happy with Lukaku as our main striker?

We reported a few weeks ago that Paul Merson had requested that his former team consider bringing in Chelsea’s wantaway striker Romelu Lukaku. Darrren Bent, a self-confessed Arsenal fan, appears to have given Merson’s suggestion some thought.
When Andy Goldstein on talkSPORT questioned if Bent would approve of Lukaku moving to the Emirates, he answered, “Yes. Without a doubt.” On whether he’d let go Gabriel Jesus for the Belgian, he said, “No, I’m not getting rid of anyone, but I’d have him.”
Bent then went on to tell Goldstein and the talkSPORT audience on why he would be ready to start Lukaku at Arsenal, if he was the Arsenal coach and had the Belgian in his squad.
“Do you know what? He would get us more goals than Gabriel Jesus,” he said. “What Gabriel Jesus did at Arsenal [this season] was brilliant, but there were times he would frustrate me because he wasn’t in the box enough.
“There were times the ball would flash across the box and no one was in there—he’s on the edge of the box. But Lukaku, I know he’s in there”
About what happens to Gabriel Jesus, he claims he could be an option playing from the left. “I’d start Gabriel Jesus on the left, potentially,” he added.
By now, after taking in what Bent has had to say, I’d ask you: Are you convinced Romelu Lukaku (with 10 goals and 5 assists in Serie A) is the mysterious super striker Arteta’s project is looking for?
Daniel O
Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window
Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
Absolutely not. Never. No. Not in this lifetime. No more Chelsea rejects. All he will do is earn big wages while covering the Emirates pitch with sweat
I honestly don’t see why Arsenal would want to again, bring on a Chelsea player close to retirement yet again, especially with the kind of history Lukaku has. Has Arsenal really become a retirement home for worn-out Chelsea players looking for big pay checks? Come on now, why can’t the club fight for players like Vlahovic, Osimen, or go looking in Noway and other leagues? It’s really disparaging to watch these recycled, problematic individuals dumped on our team.
Lukaku is a player who is as much as a bully to defenders as Haaland of Man City. Though not as tall, he is good in winning balls both in air and ground. He’ll be an improvement and part of the needed experiences in the Arsenal strike force in particular and team in general.
So you would bring in a high earning, 29 years old, out of form Lukaku while a 21 years old, in form Vlahovic is available for a little more money?
well, he definitely has a point to prove, is strong and can
hold his own physically against big defenders like vv Dijk
It’s always a gamble to bring in additions to a squad
that’s already cooking, but he installs fear into opponents
like nobody else !! I would also take J. Felix on loan to
accompany our creative side. He can play in the PL and
is not a muffin… to our surprise.. Add Gundogan and
Tavares to the mix and we have a wild combo..
I like felix as well. Wouldn’t mind him, but i think lautaro would be better because he’s more of a fighter and (I think) more capable in the lone cf role.
He might score more goals than jesus individually, but i think the cost of that would be the team scoring less overall.
Our cfs need to be able to get involved in the play, I don’t think we can afford a player who’s *only* good in the box. Even haaland had to adapt his game at City before their team started to function really well – I don’t think lukaku has that in him
No
He obviously has qualities that Jesus does not possess in strength and goal scoring ability but counter wise he would not have the nous that Jesus has shown in knitting our young forward line together whether they are pressing or in full flow of attack.
The result would be that we would not be creating the sort of moves that he is meant to be finishing off
For arsenal may go for norway striker Hojlund
Only way he can be signed if it is a 1 year loan for a plan B whilst Balogan is given a 1 year loan in the premier league to develop.
OT: I was thrilled to have seen Sevilla win the Europa league trophy last night against Roma which had all the shocking antics of a Jose Mourinho team of surrounding the referee on every decision Anthony Taylor made. It is just plain embarrassing.
Lukaku is a good player but we’ll pass on this, better we spend on Harry kane or
En-Nesyri or Zaha as our CF and get awesome CMs like Eberechi, Dominic Szoboslai,Savic.