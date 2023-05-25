Would Arsenal fans be happy with Rice and Gundogam as our two midfielders next season?

Next season we may get to see a completely new midfield at Arsenal. It is nearly certain that Granit Xhaka will be moving back to Germany in the summer, and there are now even more rumours that Thomas Partey will also be on his way out.

If they do both leave it is hoped we will be able to bolster our transfer kitty to help getting in better replacements, and a massive chunk of Arteta’s summer budget could be used to bolster the engine room.

The ex-Rangers star Ally McCoist says that Declan Rice and Gundogan should be the two midfielders Arteta needs to sign this summer, and if the two are to land at the Emirates, it will be beyond every Gooner’s wildest dreams.

“Gundogan has been tremendous,” McCoist said on talkSPORT. “Without a doubt, if you get him on a free and Declan Rice, that would be beyond your wildest dreams.

“If you’re going to compete on all fronts—Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham will be better (next term)—it’s such an important summer.”

For the Gunners to bring Declan Rice on board, they ought to just be ready to meet his £100 million valuation, and he would join, as West Ham is willing to cash in.

For Gundogan, McCoist claims the Manchester City captain, who’s set to be a free agent in July and would be free to decide where he plays next or if he stays at the Etihad, could easily be swayed to seal a switch to the Emirates to re-link up with Arteta, Zinchenko, and Jesus, saying, “He will look at Arsenal—the progress they’ve made, the youth in the team,”

“I think there is more attraction to Arsenal moving forward than perhaps a lot of sides.”

Anyway, let’s say the Gooners’ wildest dream comes true: Rice, once he joins, will be a natural starter. What of Gundogan? Should he be a main man in midfield?

Darren N

Video – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer transfer window

Here is their first analysis of the summer, where Alfie and Rob discuss and predict every single possible Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

