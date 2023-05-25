Would Arsenal fans be happy with Rice and Gundogam as our two midfielders next season?

Next season we may get to see a completely new midfield at Arsenal. It is nearly certain that Granit Xhaka will be moving back to Germany in the summer, and there are now even more rumours that Thomas Partey will also be on his way out.
If they do both leave it is hoped we will be able to bolster our transfer kitty to help getting in better replacements, and a massive chunk of Arteta’s summer budget could be used to bolster the engine room.
The ex-Rangers star Ally McCoist says that Declan Rice and Gundogan should be the two midfielders Arteta needs to sign this summer, and if the two are to land at the Emirates, it will be beyond every Gooner’s wildest dreams.
“Gundogan has been tremendous,” McCoist said on talkSPORT. “Without a doubt, if you get him on a free and Declan Rice, that would be beyond your wildest dreams.
“If you’re going to compete on all fronts—Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham will be better (next term)—it’s such an important summer.”
For the Gunners to bring Declan Rice on board, they ought to just be ready to meet his £100 million valuation, and he would join, as West Ham is willing to cash in.
For Gundogan, McCoist claims the Manchester City captain, who’s set to be a free agent in July and would be free to decide where he plays next or if he stays at the Etihad, could easily be swayed to seal a switch to the Emirates to re-link up with Arteta, Zinchenko, and Jesus, saying, “He will look at Arsenal—the progress they’ve made, the youth in the team,”
“I think there is more attraction to Arsenal moving forward than perhaps a lot of sides.”
Anyway, let’s say the Gooners’ wildest dream comes true: Rice, once he joins, will be a natural starter. What of Gundogan? Should he be a main man in midfield?
Darren N
The next question should be, “ who are their back ups? Jus askin..,
No, it should be Caicedo , Rice and Ilkay Gundogan on a free.
Then I will be as happy as a lark.
Lets not forget we still need to rid our squad of the several way sub par(wsp) players we still have in our squad.
Such as Holding, Lokonga, Tavares, Viera, Elneny,Soares, Mari and the total waste of £72 mill(thanks lot SANLLEHI!!!) on Pepe.
Frankly,I have never understood why KSE have seemingly let SANLLEHI get away with what I CONSIDER SHADY DEALINGS, ON PEPE.
Its well known that Emery, INSTEAD, wanted ZAHA. But Pepe was foisted on him.
Ever wondered why, some of my more financially naive friends?
I think I KNOW why, but when SANLLEHI very suddenly left the club ,it seemed to be put down to “just one of those things”!
Not so in reality and I have long thought KSE ought to be chasing SANLLEHI, through the courts,if necessary, for return of PART of that ” £72 mill ludicrous overvaluation.
I’d prefer Kovatic although I like gundogan. Kovatic is the kind of player we ate missing, links defence to attack perfectly and is 3 years younger. He also sits in next to DM perfectly when needed.
Imagine Caicedo or Rice sitting with Kovatic supporting as B2B the Ode infront.