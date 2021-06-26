Would Arsenal fans be okay with Nketiah going to West Ham?

There have been thousands of Arsenal transfer rumours but very few involving our strikers. We have Aubameyang, who despite getting on in years has a new lucrative contract, and we can only hope that he has got over his family problems and his flirt with malaria, and can revert to his incredible record of scoring goals next season after a disappointing last campaign.

Alexandre Lacazette has only 18 months left on his contract and has had no rumours about any extension or of other clubs threatening to take him off our hands.

But with Gabriel Martinelli’s ability to play as central striker, and with Falorin Balogun being promoted to the Arsenal first team, it would appear that Eddie Nketiah is sill going to be struggling for a place in Arteta’s starting line-up.

So what is next for the youngster, who has refused to extend his deal at Arsenal (which is hardly a surprise, given the competition) and it is obvious he needs to find a new club.

Well according to Fabrizio Romano’s podcast, Nketiah is being chased by Borussia Dortmund and our local rivals West Ham, as has been reported previously in the media.

So what would Arsenal fans think about Nketiah joining West Ham? Us Gooners used to have high hopes about Nketiah replacing Aubameyang’s goals, but could he possibly become the poacher we wanted if he is given a run of games at the London Stadium?

Should we be worried or have we given up on him becoming a superstar?