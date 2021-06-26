Would Arsenal fans be okay with Nketiah going to West Ham?

There have been thousands of Arsenal transfer rumours but very few involving our strikers. We have Aubameyang, who despite getting on in years has a new lucrative contract, and we can only hope that he has got over his family problems and his flirt with malaria, and can revert to his incredible record of scoring goals next season after a disappointing last campaign.
Alexandre Lacazette has only 18 months left on his contract and has had no rumours about any extension or of other clubs threatening to take him off our hands.
But with Gabriel Martinelli’s ability to play as central striker, and with Falorin Balogun being promoted to the Arsenal first team, it would appear that Eddie Nketiah is sill going to be struggling for a place in Arteta’s starting line-up.
So what is next for the youngster, who has refused to extend his deal at Arsenal (which is hardly a surprise, given the competition) and it is obvious he needs to find a new club.
Well according to Fabrizio Romano’s podcast, Nketiah is being chased by Borussia Dortmund and our local rivals West Ham, as has been reported previously in the media.
West Ham United and Bayer Leverkusen are seriously interested in Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah. Arsenal will not entertain any loan offers for the player. #whufc [@FabrizioRomano]
— WHUNewz – West Ham News (@WestHamUtdNewz) June 25, 2021
So what would Arsenal fans think about Nketiah joining West Ham? Us Gooners used to have high hopes about Nketiah replacing Aubameyang’s goals, but could he possibly become the poacher we wanted if he is given a run of games at the London Stadium?
Should we be worried or have we given up on him becoming a superstar?
I’ll be ok for him . He got lots of chances and didn’t grab them. Maybe it’s not meant to be at arsenal
Loads of chances? He didn’t even get a game when he was loaned out to Leeds despite scoring when he was played and also scoring for England U21s.
I accept that perhaps his style isn’t quite what Arsenal needs, but please don’t tell me he’s had multiple chances because he hasn’t.
In the right team he will give a good return in goals.
He had plenty of chances over the last season and a half. Was dropped as backup no.2 after Christmas after looking ineffective every time he was on the pitch.
If he had something to offer, we’d have seen it by now.
Correct in my opinion and if he didn’t get picked enough at Leeds then Bielsa didn’t think he was good enough for Leeds
It’s a tough world when the best seemingly rule the world and those who are a level below do ok but not quite enough
Nketiah had 400+ minutes during the entire season at Arsenal compared to Willock’s 900+ minutes in his brief loan spell at NUFC. Nketiah never had a fair chance at Arsenal until now.
If the club doesn’t have an option to trigger an extension in his current contract, I’d tell Nketiah to stay put at Arsenal for one more season and work as hard as he can on his game and walk out as a free agent at the end of the season.
You sound like his agent
I’d never want an Arsenal player to leave on a free unless they had been at the core of our club
If we get good value for him sure, sell him to West Ham. At this point we can’t really afford to be choosy and I’ll wish him well wherever he goes. Personally, I’d like to see Balogun get some chances. Time will tell of course, but he just looks more predatory to me than the scrappy Nketiah.
Sell him to Leverkusen
Clearly it’s not about money at Arsenal, the option to buy mavropanos for Stuttgart is less than 5 million after his next loan spell next season !!( Bonkers , why we are pursuing white when he have a player many European clubs want and has been successful on loan )
Hopefully the club may include a buyback on nketiah and a sell on percentage .
Nketiah is a good player. He just needs game time and at a team who can afford him the time to develop. Somehow we haven’t been able to and it is sad.
@A, so who else is interested in Mavro as I’ve not seen any rumours? He only played half a season at Stuttgart due to injuries.
👍
@A
RealTalk…👍🏿
Real dumb talk 👍
Romano ? OK
I haven’t even read the article but yeah. He can leave. He’s had his chance. Not good enough for us.Wish him well. Now its Martinelli and Balogun’s chance.
Agree 100%
No problem. I just think the CF role isn’t suited to him and he’d likely end up like Afobe/ Akpom if he wants to play in the CF position like Walcott
I believe he’ll be more dangerous and more useful if he plays on the left wing, because of his work rate, stature and skills. It’s more difficult to thrive in the CF position and even Aubameyang is much worse than Lacazette there
I was saying the same GAI, unfortunately, he had one left wing game in EL, against Rapid V. He was not good. But I saw him in left wing couple of seasons ago in preseason, I thought he was really great.
He needs a good coach to develop him and a club that would give him time.
Very very ok and they can take Willian too
come on you can push these things too far !
Haha, not sure my nephew would be up for that!
Why not Sue ? 😂😂
The air would constantly be blue!!
absolutely fine especially if clauses inserted
I would have thought Brighton would have been interested in the young striker in view of their lack of a marksman last season.Could he or AMN be used in the negotiations for Bissouma and White, if indeed any formal discussions are taking place?
He can go to spurs for all i care because personally i don’t see him making it as a footballer
Quite simply he has had ample opportunities and not taken them.
I would liken him to Francis Jeffers in playing style. He never made it at Arsenal.
Quite happy for him to leave and go to West Ham or any club to pursue his career. Will wish him luck.
He is quick, fox in the box style, agressive, poacher but he lacks physicality and experience. He does not suit Arsenal in CF.
Since, he refused to renew, I wish him luck for the highest bidder, unless the difference is really neligble then a foreign club is better.