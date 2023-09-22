Would Arsenal fans choose James Maddison over captain Odegaard?

The highlight of this weekend will be Arsenal taking on Tottenham Hotspurs in the North London derby. We’re hoping to school Spurs this Sunday and show who rules North London.

As we move closer to the clash, there’s a buzz being built off the pitch by us fans. We can’t help but find ourselves arguing about one or two aspects of ourselves.

With our results thus far this season matching; we are both on 13 points, with 4 victories and a draw. We can’t debate our performances this season; that’s an issue for after the game. At the moment, we can argue over which of the Arsenal or Spurs players can slip into the other team’s starting XI.

As proud as we are of our boys, I doubt many of us would consider benching any of them in favour of a Spurs player. In any case, if there is a Spurs player we should consider adding to our squad, it is most likely James Maddison. We obviously considered bringing him on board at one point, but we ultimately chose Martin Odegaard.

Maddison has made a good start to life at Spurs after joining in the summer, and he was justifiably named August player of the month after contributing two goals and two assists.

The Englishman is quickly establishing himself as one of the league’s best playmakers, and I’m sure many of you have him on your Fantasy League team. Even so, our former star Kevin Campbell states that if he had to choose between Odegaard and Maddison to spearhead our attack, he would easily pick our captain, noting that, like many of us, he would not pick any Spurs player in his Arsenal and Spurs combined squad.

“I know a lot of Arsenal fans; before he went to Spurs, Maddison was a name on people’s tongues. Is Maddison better than Odegaard? I wouldn’t take Maddison; I wouldn’t take that. No, thank you. You can make cases for a couple of Spurs players, but I’ll take our Arsenal side all day long, thank you,” Campbell said on Highbury Squad.

Yes, Spurs have looked improved with their new manager, Ange Postecoglou, this season, but comparing them to us after only 5 games is infuriating. We’re better, and we’ll show it on Sunday. And I am sure that Odegaard will be his usual imperious self and show Tottenham what a real playmaker looks like!

Daniel O

