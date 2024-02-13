Would Arsenal fans consider Bukayo Saka to be world class, despite his youth?

Pundits have their say on Bukayo Saka
Arsenal walked away victorious on the weekend after a dominant performance saw us smash six goals past West Ham United away in East London in what was arguably one of our strongest performances of the season. Bukayo Saka scored again for the second game in a row and managed to bag two goals against West Ham, stepping up to the spot for his first after a great run from himself, and then curled a shot into the bottom corner of the net in the second half.
Saka went on some what of a dry streak in the first half of the season and hadn’t been producing as much as expected after such a solid season last year, but recently he’s looked like his old self and has been all around the goal contributions, picking up 5 goals and an assist in his last 6 games and has started to look back to his best after the warm weather training in January.
Gary Lineker has said he’s been very impressed with Saka lately and his decision making and said this after our win against West Ham “Bukayo Saka is worth a mention, another two goals. Obviously, one was a penalty but he’s a footballer that we’ve all admired”.
“He’s probably had, by his standards, a slight dip in form over the last few weeks. But the last few games, he’s been brilliant. I love his decision making with the ball. He’s one of those players, you know when you’re watching a game and you think, right give it there, and he does. And he always seems to make the right decisions”.
Which I personally agree with, Gary. Saka has had a dip in form but recently he looks to be back on fire and has been linking up well with his team. I really think the warm weather training brought our lads back together and gave them a chance to refresh and start again, and since then we’ve looked to be a different team with a lot of strength going forward.
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was also asked about Saka after the West Ham game and asked if he thinks he’s world class, and he said this “Not yet. Listen I think Saka’s been unreal. I actually think he needs a bit of a rest, so many games for a young kid. But I think, it’s almost like what is world class? He hasn’t done it in The Champions League, has he? I’m talking nitty-gritty stages. Saka’s top, don’t get me wrong. He’s not world class yet”.
Which I think is simply his personal opinion. Saka is growing into being a world class player and he may not be the best winger in the world, but he definitely is one of them and can become world class, as long as he keeps pushing and listening to advice that’s given. He’s surrounded by a great system and team that want him to thrive and with that, I think he will. Should he be rested more? Maybe. But he’s such a vital part of Arteta’s system, you just expect him to play week in, week out.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Ferdinand had it about right there imo. Saka is brilliant, but struggles with consistency a little bit too much still imo. It’s not about how many goals he scores at the end of the season, it’s that he has too many dips in form where he’s not doing much at all. Doesn’t worry me too much, I think that will get better with time, but it might help him to take a rest now and then.
World class potential. Thats it at the moment.
Agree Reggie.
He has the potential, but he does not display the consistency that we should see from world class players. Also, he has not had the showing in CL that you associate with world class players.
A fine player, and among the best RW in the league, but not world class.
Saka is right on the verge of breaking into that small elite group of world class talent, but he’s not quite there yet.
It would help if Arsenal were to bring in that mystery winger from Wolves, to start a fraction of his games to keep him fresh hence help developing that consistency.
“World class”? What doesthat emotionally used phrase mean in REALITY to our team in the Prem league! I suggest that world class is not what matters but whether or not a player does regular top class perfs in OUR Prem and for our team.
BASED ON THAT and that he is now a regular starter in an England team which is very nearly a favourite for the upcoming World Cup, then by any sensible classificationof what “world class” means to our club, he is undoubtedly either there right now or at least very close to being so.
But to me, as a realist, I am NOT concerned with labels at all,but with regular top class perfs in our shirt..
So to conclude, whether he is or is not WC is not what matters, but what does is whether he continues and even improves on his form these last few years in our team.
THAT is ALL that matters to me.
I leave labelling players and SAKA in particular, to those who get a kick out of such relatively unimportant things.
According to some on here, Saka is not as good as Nelson, but I think it’s a fact, not opinion, that he is far better which in turn directly effects our good results and potential good results when he’s on the pitch.
Its my opinion he’s made it into the world class category because of his goal contributions, with so many of them being crucial as well, and he usually turns up in the big games.
Also, if he didn’t have the defensive duties that MA demands from everyone, then he’d have a far better chance of an even higher goal contribution. E.g. Salah doesn’t have to defend, allowing far more opportunities of goal contributions.
Finally, when you consider that the EPL is the toughest league in the world amongst the top leagues, and that Arsenal are not the top team, you’d be hard pressed to find a better winger over the last 2 years.
I have scoured JA and can’t find anyone who’s said that Saka is not as good as Nelson – another weird opinion, but I digress!!
I’m of the opinion that agrees with the “not quite there yet” thought.
However, I do believe that his contribution to the team, is at the very top level – let me explain.
I see game after game, our opponents putting two, sometimes three, players on him and that has opened up the opportunities for Odegaard, Havertz and ESR.
The same can be said of Martinelli by the way and, in my opinion, these two brilliant players will become as big a icons as Henry, Bergkamp and Vieira within the club and the game of football.