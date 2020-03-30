Would Arsenal fans favourite really replace Pogba at United?

Manchester United are linked with a move to sign Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey this summer, with the Welsh international having left Arsenal only 12 months ago.

Ramsey joined our club at the tender age of 17, having showcased his talents in the Cardiff senior side, and went onto make 262 Premier League appearances for our side, knocking in 40 goals in the process.

The 29 year-old refused to sign a contract extension in North London last season, and was frozen out initially by Unai Emery, but realised later in the campaign just how important he was as Ramsey fought his way back into the starting XI, before departing for Juventus on a free-transfer.

Rambo has since been playing as a squad player in Serie A, and looks likely to pick up his first league title of his career, should the season be completed of course. Juve sit top of Serie A, one point ahead of rivals Lazio, and remain on course to win their ninth top division title in a row.

The Welsh midfield wizard is now being eyed as a potential makeweight in a deal that could see Paul Pogba return to Turin, having failed to find the consistency needed since returning to Man United.

It remains to be seen whether Ramsey would be willing to leave Juve so early into his spell there, nor whether he would be willing to leave in order to join the Red Devils, especially given our long-running rivalry.

After 11 years with Arsenal, I would hope that a player that forced his way out of the club to leave for another country, wouldn’t be so quick to return with a rival, especially given United are currently very much in the same position as Arsenal.

One could argue that Mikel Arteta’s early stint puts us as a more attractive prospect to play for next season, while United losing United a player of Pogba’s stature will hamper their progression.

Would Ramsey really be open to joining United this summer? Should we try to resign our former star if he open to returning to England?

Patrick