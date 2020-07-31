Would Arsenal fans give an FA Cup Final medal to Ozil and Guendouzi?

Should Ozil or Guendouzi Get a Medal in the FA cup Final? by Dan Smith

This would obviously be a nice problem to have, but if we are successful on Saturday should Ozil and Guendouzi get a medal?

It used to be as harsh as if you were not in the squad for the FA cup Final you didn’t qualify for the privilege, even if you had played every second of every previous round. On the flip side, injuries and suspensions could see someone squeeze onto the bench for the showpiece and they get a shiny thing round their neck.

That’s why legends like a Pires (2002), Vieira, Sol Campbell (2003) and Henry (2005) got nothing for those triumphs, yet a Kim Kalstrom has a keepsake (to be fair his only contribution as a gunner was scoring in a penalty shootout in the Final, which was helpful.)

The FA though over the years have relaxed their rules. What they do now is give the winners a box of 40 medals and it’s up to clubs which players and coaches gets to take one home. You can have more but that comes out of your own pocket (no chance with our owner!)

It kind of reflects the ethos of your manager. Some step back and insist it’s the players’ moment, others insist that every member of staff should get recognition.

The last time we won this competition an injured Mustafi and captain Koscielny (banned) got zero reward, yet at Chelsea, they insisted that David Luiz have a souvenir to one day show his kids, even though he didn’t play. In fact, the Brazilian has two winners medals without playing in either FA Cup final that Chelsea won.

In my opinion, while obviously the last game carries more pressure, winning the other rounds is just as much a contribution because it’s knock-out football – a fringe player doesn’t do their job in round three, your first team star don’t have a trophy to win. So, let’s imagine it’s the bosses decision and he have a few more medals left over.

Would you/should you give one to Ozil and Guendouzi? Is it morally right to give one to Mustafi but not the other two? Say what you want about their attitudes, it doesn’t mean they don’t want their friends to win or are not popular. Ozil remember was voted by his peers to be in the weird ‘5 captains’ group.

Yet they are both in an impossible situation. If they dance round Wembley carrying the Cup on their heads, drinking champagne, they be accused of making it about them.

If they respectfully refuse to join in but politely applaud from the side of the pitch (which Henry did) it will be perceived that they are sulking and don’t care about those who pay their wages.

If you go by my theory that Arteta has been ordered to make Ozil so miserable that he agrees to leave, then you could be nasty and make the point of everyone getting a medal but Ozil. I like to think Arteta has more class then that.

He’s a former player, he will know the FA Cup Final is a big day for a professional, and no matter their off-field situation he will have empathy that it can’t be a nice day to miss out on.

Ozil started round three. Guendouzi started against Leeds, at Bournemouth and Portsmouth, so my principle is they contributed towards us getting to the FA Cup final, they should get a medal if we win it.

If not, If that’s the only thing that disappoints me this weekend though, I’ll be very happy!

Dan Smith

