Would Arsenal fans happily swap Vieira and Zinchenko to gain this Barcelona defencer

Mikel Arteta is eager to finally resolve his left-back situation. Since the Boss’ arrival at Arsenal, he has been making significant changes to the left-back position. Despite signing Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, and Oleksandr Zinchenko to play the position, none of them have mastered it.

I just read that we’re looking at Barcelona fullback Alejandro Balde, who has already played 52 times for Barca despite only being 20 years of age., and is also

There’s a suggestion, we could offer Barcelona our fullback Zinchenko, who cost the club £32 million, and Fabio Vieira, who signed from Porto for £34 million in 2022. Would you swap the two for the Spaniard? As contentious as that may sound, I would.

Zinchenko’s time at Arsenal appears to be up. Initially a hit, he failed to prove his worth last season, revealing himself as a liability at left back; therefore, most Gooners will not mind his departure. On the other hand, Vieira is unlikely to make the starting lineup if Arsenal adds another midfielder and a right-winger to their squad. It would be disappointing to let him go, but if it is for the purpose of resolving a major problem, I will not mind sacrificing him.

Balde’s main strengths are his speed, ball-carrying ability, and dribbling. He excels in 1v1, whether in defence or offence. After a breakthrough season in 2022–23, he did not have the finest season in 2023–24 due to injuries. One may argue that he is unproven, but if we’ve learned anything about Mikel Arteta, it’s that he knows how to spot potential. If he believes Balde is a suitable fit for his project, we can be confident that he will know how to maximize his abilities.

So I’d give the two (Zinchenko and Vieira) to Barcelona for their defensive prodigy, Balde, who, after a difficult season last season, merely needs a fresh start to re-discover his mojo.

