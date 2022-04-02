Would Arsenal fans have been happy with Fourth place at the start of the season?

Now the questions begin about just where will we end up? by Shenel

With just 10 games left to go before the end of the season we won’t have long to wait to see where we end up!

After the latest round of international games our attentions now turn back to league action where after 10 remaining games we will know our fate in the race to the top four.

There is no doubt that the remaining fixtures are going to be tense, and each game will be and must be treated as a final where the boys will be expected to give their all.

And every game, no matter the opponent, is going to be tough. As we have seen from previous games in the league any team can beat each other on their day, and with the amount of inconsistencies that have occurred so far I am sure there will be lots more twists and turns to come, where I am praying they will be positive for us and not so much for those around us in the table!

But no matter what happens, come the end of the season it is surely going to be an exciting run in and one that we hope our boys do enough to be able to finish in fourth place or even third at a push.

Hopefully we can know our fate with a few games to spare so that it ends up being a relaxing end to the season rather than a stressful one, but if we finish in fourth I guess the emotions come with the results and we will take what we can as and when we can..

Although I am sure, had you asked Arsenal fans at the start of the season, well after the first few games especially, “would you take fourth place come the end of the season?” the majority for sure would have said yes as it would be an improvement on the previous seasons results.

And here’s hoping that fourth at least is what we get as we start to rebuild with a team that will be ready and raring to go and fight on all fronts for seasons to come!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_