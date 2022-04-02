Would Arsenal fans have been happy with Fourth place at the start of the season?

Now the questions begin about just where will we end up? by Shenel
With just 10 games left to go before the end of the season we won’t have long to wait to see where we end up!
After the latest round of international games our attentions now turn back to league action where after 10 remaining games we will know our fate in the race to the top four.
There is no doubt that the remaining fixtures are going to be tense, and each game will be and must be treated as a final where the boys will be expected to give their all.
And every game, no matter the opponent, is going to be tough. As we have seen from previous games in the league any team can beat each other on their day, and with the amount of inconsistencies that have occurred so far I am sure there will be lots more twists and turns to come, where I am praying they will be positive for us and not so much for those around us in the table!
But no matter what happens, come the end of the season it is surely going to be an exciting run in and one that we hope our boys do enough to be able to finish in fourth place or even third at a push.
Hopefully we can know our fate with a few games to spare so that it ends up being a relaxing end to the season rather than a stressful one, but if we finish in fourth I guess the emotions come with the results and we will take what we can as and when we can..
Although I am sure, had you asked Arsenal fans at the start of the season, well after the first few games especially, “would you take fourth place come the end of the season?” the majority for sure would have said yes as it would be an improvement on the previous seasons results.
And here’s hoping that fourth at least is what we get as we start to rebuild with a team that will be ready and raring to go and fight on all fronts for seasons to come!
Here’s hoping hey Gooners!
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
I always expect a top six finish this season
Chelsea play overcomplicated football like Wenger .Now they are trailing 1-3.
If Ma goes on allout attack,the gunners ard surely vulnerable to the sucker punch
I knew chelski will fumble today.
I reckon that’s probably fair gotanidea, I think most fans expected improvement from last season’s final position
The unexpected result Spurs got coming back away to Leicester as they did in the last game of last season meant they we only missed out on 7th place and a European spot by one point
I think we ended up only 6 points behind Chelsea in 4th
Given the very poor run we had after our first two League games until Boxing Day and Auba’s performances we did well to finish that high up
I think we all thought Auba couldn’t be that poor again this season and given that he was we have done well again to be in contention for 4th
I expected a return to European football at the beginning of the season based on the financial backing and faith shown in Arteta by owners.
4th and on the cusp of CL football is a silver lining and proof positive of progress under Arteta. Only a fool or hater can deny this evidence.
We MUST maintain qualification for Champions League and not fade as the season ends.
Congratulations to Arteta and his staff, and it is a compliment and testament to now be held to the same standard as his 2 predecessors.
4th is ours to lose, and based on Chelsea loss today, we are within an honest run for 3rd. That would be an incredible accomplishment, and no one (pundit or fan) penciled Arsenal for 3rd.
Siamois
Just a gentle reminder its six teams fighting for two spots.
Yes I would have happily taken 4th at the beginning of the season.
But honestly speaking my aim was to finish in the top six, but the gaffer had risen the bar and as a result lift the lid on expectations which has now gone through the roof.
Expectations has gone up to the point where I have been predicting a third spot for weeks now.
That would mean the gaffer is on the positive side of a solid 8
After the second 8th place nobody predicted top 4 in the summer. Nobody. After the 0-3 start only a handful of us predicted top 6. Most Arsenal fans wrote Arteta, the team and the season off. Not unsurprisingly most Arsenal fans are cautiously optimistic about top 4 this season but realise its not yet ours for the taking. Next season Man U will demand top 4, Spurs under Conte will be much tougher Chelsea may even fire Tuchel. The burden of European football looms as a big change for Arsenal next term. I think we could go deep into the CL in fact winning the Champions league is probably a lot easier than winning the league because there are only 13 games cf to 38 in the league. For me top 6 remains a decent target with top 4 being a bonus while the title is a once in ten year hope at best. I am sure Arteta like Conte will be at pains to rule out any chance of winning the league so as to keep expectations in check yet at the same time demanding huge spending just to keep up. Manging is quite the challenge 🙂