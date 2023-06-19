Would Arsenal fans have said ‘Yes’ to bringing Alexis Sanchez back?

Mikel Arteta turns down reunion with former Arsenal star
Reports from Chile suggest that Alexis Sanchez explored the possibility of returning to Arsenal this summer and his representatives contacted the Gunners about a potential reunion. However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta swiftly rejected any romantic reunion.
The 34-year-old forward is set to become a free agent at the end of the month as his contract with Marseille expires, although the French club is keen to extend his deal for another season.
🚨 Arsenal have rejected Alexis Sanchez’s request to re-sign him this summer.
🗣️ Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly given a swift rejection to Alexis Sanchez request to rejoin the club, after being called by the former Gunners star.
🗣️ The Spaniard reportedly informed… pic.twitter.com/TRz1g02uHh
— afcsphere (@afcsphere) June 18, 2023
Sanchez had an impressive campaign with Marseille, scoring 17 goals across all competitions, and is eager to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League. He reportedly turned down an offer to join the Saudi Pro League, indicating his preference for a higher level of competition.
According to Chilean newspaper La Tercera, Sanchez’s agent personally contacted Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to discuss the possibility of a return. However, it seems that Arteta was clear in his response, stating that Sanchez does not fit into his future plans for the team.
Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal was 🔥 https://t.co/YbzuaicM7G pic.twitter.com/hZ2qfJexVb
— Cheikh Özil Niang (@OzilCheikh) June 18, 2023
Sanchez previously spent nearly four years at Arsenal, where he played a pivotal role in winning two FA Cup trophies before his unexpected move to Manchester United in January 2018. His time at Old Trafford was less successful, and he eventually joined Inter Milan, winning Serie A and the Coppa Italia during his stint in Italy.
With Arteta indicating that Sanchez is not part of his plans, it remains to be seen where the Chile international will continue his career next season.
While it would have been nice to see the Chilean in Arsenal colours once again, not signing him is only a rational decision, but it certainly would be interesting to see if he still maintained his incredible skill and energy he showed in his time at the Emirates..
Yash Bisht
Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.
It’s nice that in hindsight he enjoyed his time with us. It’s a shame he wasn’t so introspective at that time.
Would I want him back? Not even for free – wages included.
We’re in the process of building a new identity for the club, a real team spirit, and a place where the players all genuinely look out for each other.
We’ve had so many problematic players in the last 5 years, and it has taken time and a lot of money to get rid of them. There is no place for a personality like Alexis in what we are trying to achieve.
This was the best decision by Edu/MA especially after the way he left.i still do not understand why he left.he was playing at a level he had not before joining or after leaving us.even if money was a big factor,he could have agreed on a high wages with Arsenal.
Would have taken him back in a heartbeat. His work rate alone, both offensively as well as defensively, is streets above anyone we currently have on our books. Jus sayin…
I understand immediately after joining United he realize it was a massive blunder.
He did try to engineer a return to Emirates soon after leaving, but the damage was massive and too complicated it appears.
He was a workhorse that was unplayable for us at times, seems greed was the order of the day,
But it would have been better had Arsenal given the South Americans the pisspot load of money than the Germans