Would Arsenal fans have said ‘Yes’ to bringing Alexis Sanchez back?

Reports from Chile suggest that Alexis Sanchez explored the possibility of returning to Arsenal this summer and his representatives contacted the Gunners about a potential reunion. However, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta swiftly rejected any romantic reunion.

The 34-year-old forward is set to become a free agent at the end of the month as his contract with Marseille expires, although the French club is keen to extend his deal for another season.

Sanchez had an impressive campaign with Marseille, scoring 17 goals across all competitions, and is eager to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League. He reportedly turned down an offer to join the Saudi Pro League, indicating his preference for a higher level of competition.

According to Chilean newspaper La Tercera, Sanchez’s agent personally contacted Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to discuss the possibility of a return. However, it seems that Arteta was clear in his response, stating that Sanchez does not fit into his future plans for the team.

Sanchez previously spent nearly four years at Arsenal, where he played a pivotal role in winning two FA Cup trophies before his unexpected move to Manchester United in January 2018. His time at Old Trafford was less successful, and he eventually joined Inter Milan, winning Serie A and the Coppa Italia during his stint in Italy.

With Arteta indicating that Sanchez is not part of his plans, it remains to be seen where the Chile international will continue his career next season.

While it would have been nice to see the Chilean in Arsenal colours once again, not signing him is only a rational decision, but it certainly would be interesting to see if he still maintained his incredible skill and energy he showed in his time at the Emirates..

