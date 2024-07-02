Would Arsenal Fans Have Turned Down the Chance to Sign Jadon Sancho, like Arteta?

Arsenal have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Jadon Sancho after the winger was offered to them by Manchester United. Despite the interest from several clubs, it seems the Gunners were not enticed by the prospect of bringing Sancho to North London.

Manchester United are keen to offload the 24-year-old winger this summer, as he has fallen out of favor with manager Erik ten Hag. Sancho’s tumultuous relationship with the Dutch manager culminated in his loan move to Borussia Dortmund for the second half of last season. Despite his contributions in helping Dortmund reach the Champions League final, United are resolute in their decision to sell him, setting a £40 million price tag on the England international.

Arsenal’s rejection of Sancho, despite his availability for a seemingly reasonable fee, appears to be rooted in concerns over his hefty £250,000-a-week wages and his inconsistent Premier League performances since joining United. Additionally, the Gunners may have reservations about disrupting the harmony of their current squad by introducing a player with recent disciplinary issues at his former club.

Sancho’s career began in the youth ranks of Watford and Manchester City before he made a high-profile move to Borussia Dortmund for £8 million. At Dortmund, he flourished, scoring 40 goals and assisting 47 in 118 appearances. His form in Germany prompted Manchester United to bring him back to the Premier League, but his impact has been underwhelming, leading to his current predicament.

Chelsea and Sancho’s former club, Manchester City, have also been approached by United but both declined the offer. Meanwhile, Barcelona has shown interest, particularly in a loan move. New Barca boss Hansi Flick is reportedly a fan of Sancho, and the winger’s loan stint at Dortmund has impressed the Catalan club’s chiefs. However, Sancho’s substantial salary remains a stumbling block for any potential deal with the Spanish giants.

With Arsenal declining the opportunity to sign Jadon Sancho, it raises the question of whether Arsenal fans would be in favor of such a move. Given the financial and performance-related considerations, it’s understandable why the club opted out, but as time moves on with no suitors maybe Mikel Arteta could get much better terms later on.

To me, a player of his quality for that price seems to be a steal personally!

Jack Anderson

