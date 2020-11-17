Would Arsenal fans jump at the chance to return to the Emirates? (opinion)

Proposals have supposedly been submitted for fans to return to stadiums, but I for one would not be in a mad rush to return to the stadium.

Matchdays are an experience like no other, but the world that we live in currently would not allow for the entire experience to return.

As much as I would love to be sat back at the Emirates cheering the boys on, with a limited crowd in such a huge stadium, I struggle to believe that the atmosphere would be even close to the same.

Of course clubs will try their hardest to bring that special matchday feeling, likely with some fan noise added from the outside, but that will take time to achieve I believe.

Saying that, stadiums should be much more family-friendly for those who would like to take their kids to see their idols, given that you will likely have a fair-size section all to yourselves.

The SportsMail claims that a proposal has been written up by the Department of Culture, Media and Sport for stadiums included in the top two tiers could have fans return as early as next month, assuming the lockdown isn’t extended beyond the current date.

The proposal is yet to be agreed to by the government, and I don’t imagine it will even be considered until the lockdown has proved to have had the desire affect, but would you be in a rush to buy a ticket?

Patrick