Would Arsenal fans really want an owner from Saudi Arabia?

I decided to add my thoughts regarding the takeover of Newcastle. by Dan Smith

Before anyone writes this isn’t Arsenal-related, if you think a company, funded by the Prince of Saudi Arabia does not impact on the entire football landscape in this country, then your naive.

On the pitch it’s another nail in the Gunners’ coffin, one more club who will offer bigger transfer fees and wages then us.

Off the pitch, it’s sad that the only way for a fan to ‘dream’ of their team being successful in England is if essentially an entire country takes them over.

As hundreds of the Toon Army flocked to Saint James Park to celebrate the news, I noticed a couple of teenagers dressed like Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

An image that confirms his policy of using sport as propaganda has worked.

Here’s a next generation of youngsters not questioning his treatment of women or gay people or accusations of murder …. instead, they are dressing like him in a sign of honour.

It’s not The Geordies fault. Examples of ‘sport washing’ have been going on for years with Boxing and WWE holding live events in the region.

As an example, WWE boasted how they staged the first ever female match in the country as a symbol of hope, as the camera zoomed in on young girls in the audience.

What wasn’t broadcast was the wrestlers being booed and having trash thrown at them.

Meanwhile, while females were in attendance, it was only if accompanied by a male.

This needs to be mentioned.

That’s called propaganda.

If it’s good enough for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, why can’t Newcastle get a piece of the pie?

Yet just because another party do something unethical isn’t a reason for you to do the same.

That comes down to your own moral compass.

I grew up in the Kevin Keegan era when the Toon were everyone’s second teams, and their support was the most passionate in the land.

It’s my favourite city in Britain and in terms of the area I hope it leads to what Man City have done for the area of Manchester?

Of course, it’s exciting to overnight have your club transformed.

Their fans have gone from thinking they will not see a trophy in their lifetime to it’s being a case of when and not if.

Yet you have to be honest.

Newcastle fans can’t be selective here.

They can’t now want to separate themselves from where their money has come from, when for 14 years, they were giving a detailed account of how Mike Ashley runs Sports Direct.

What’s worse?

Giving an employee zero-hour contracts or beheading a journalist?

Just say that out loud.

Newcastle is owned by a murderer.

The fact that in 2021 a person would be dressed as a murderer and a criminal of so many laws, but not Mike Ashley, based on one having more money …. that’s a sad reflection of society.

As a follower of one of the so called ‘big six’ it’s easy to identify my views as jealously.

I would love nothing more to see the Gunners reach their previous levels.

I have had a membership for years; in my spare time I contribute to this site.

So, my loyalty can’t be questioned.

Yet Football while a beautiful game is just that …. a game!

Would I sell my principles to see my team win a trophy?

Do I need to see that at any cost?

Is watching that worth showing utter insensitivity to the wife of the journalist who was pleading with the Prem to listen?

Will I be comfortable the club contradicting campaigns for equality?

There is now zero point the Prem displaying a rainbow flag or trying to promote the women’s game when one their members is controlled by a nation that who are years behind the rest of the world in equality.

Like City and Chelsea there will now be an asterisk next to Newcastle*s name from now on.

When they lift the title one day, they won’t care how it happened and most likely won’t care what others think.

That’s why it’s a sad day for football…

Be Kind in the comments

