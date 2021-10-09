Would Arsenal fans really want an owner from Saudi Arabia?

I decided to add my thoughts regarding the takeover of Newcastle. by Dan Smith
Before anyone writes this isn’t Arsenal-related, if you think a company, funded by the Prince of Saudi Arabia does not impact on the entire football landscape in this country, then your naive.
On the pitch it’s another nail in the Gunners’ coffin, one more club who will offer bigger transfer fees and wages then us.
Off the pitch, it’s sad that the only way for a fan to ‘dream’ of their team being successful in England is if essentially an entire country takes them over.
As hundreds of the Toon Army flocked to Saint James Park to celebrate the news, I noticed a couple of teenagers dressed like Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.
An image that confirms his policy of using sport as propaganda has worked.
Here’s a next generation of youngsters not questioning his treatment of women or gay people or accusations of murder …. instead, they are dressing like him in a sign of honour.
It’s not The Geordies fault. Examples of ‘sport washing’ have been going on for years with Boxing and WWE holding live events in the region.
As an example, WWE boasted how they staged the first ever female match in the country as a symbol of hope, as the camera zoomed in on young girls in the audience.
What wasn’t broadcast was the wrestlers being booed and having trash thrown at them.
Meanwhile, while females were in attendance, it was only if accompanied by a male.
This needs to be mentioned.
That’s called propaganda.
If it’s good enough for Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, why can’t Newcastle get a piece of the pie?
Yet just because another party do something unethical isn’t a reason for you to do the same.
That comes down to your own moral compass.
I grew up in the Kevin Keegan era when the Toon were everyone’s second teams, and their support was the most passionate in the land.
It’s my favourite city in Britain and in terms of the area I hope it leads to what Man City have done for the area of Manchester?
Of course, it’s exciting to overnight have your club transformed.
Their fans have gone from thinking they will not see a trophy in their lifetime to it’s being a case of when and not if.
Yet you have to be honest.
Newcastle fans can’t be selective here.
They can’t now want to separate themselves from where their money has come from, when for 14 years, they were giving a detailed account of how Mike Ashley runs Sports Direct.
What’s worse?
Giving an employee zero-hour contracts or beheading a journalist?
Just say that out loud.
Newcastle is owned by a murderer.
The fact that in 2021 a person would be dressed as a murderer and a criminal of so many laws, but not Mike Ashley, based on one having more money …. that’s a sad reflection of society.
As a follower of one of the so called ‘big six’ it’s easy to identify my views as jealously.
I would love nothing more to see the Gunners reach their previous levels.
I have had a membership for years; in my spare time I contribute to this site.
So, my loyalty can’t be questioned.
Yet Football while a beautiful game is just that …. a game!
Would I sell my principles to see my team win a trophy?
Do I need to see that at any cost?
Is watching that worth showing utter insensitivity to the wife of the journalist who was pleading with the Prem to listen?
Will I be comfortable the club contradicting campaigns for equality?
There is now zero point the Prem displaying a rainbow flag or trying to promote the women’s game when one their members is controlled by a nation that who are years behind the rest of the world in equality.
Like City and Chelsea there will now be an asterisk next to Newcastle*s name from now on.
When they lift the title one day, they won’t care how it happened and most likely won’t care what others think.
That’s why it’s a sad day for football…
Be Kind in the comments
Dan Smith
I’d prefer a self-made owner, who’s not financially related to any royal family or oligarchy and didn’t have any prestige whatsoever when he/ she started the business
His/ her enterprise(s) must also be environmental friendly and not violate human rights
I despised the local Newcastle fans who celebrated outside Saint James Park for the bloody royal oligarchy money. What a bunch of shameless glory hunters!
I’d prefer if arsenal can be coowned by club members, something like barca..
Anyway, I feel the way to go for the club is to invest and develop the academy more. Instead of relying on transfers, we should start thinking to build the team primarily from the academy. Of course not immediately, but we should be moving towards the direction
There is this saying that there is no shot cut to success, but not in football at the moment. There is now a long and lasting short route to succes in the EPL,Chelsea and City being one of them. I will love to see more of this type of take over in epl sides as we dont wanna make room for mediocrity owners i.e Arsenal and Spud. It either you embrace the change or you go down the championship route.
Dan, maybe the young Newcastle United fans were dressed as T E Lawrence?
As for your main question, I personally don’t believe a person married to a Walmart heiress is a “fit and proper person” to own Arsenal FC. The Walmart fortune is based on driving small business from retailing in “small town USA” and paying employees as little as possible, with few benefits.
Where do you draw the line, when the football governing bodies provide minimal oversight?