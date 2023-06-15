Would Arsenal fans be happy to sacrifice Partey to secure Caicedo?

Arsenal open for a shock sale of £50 million man by Yash
It would appear that Arsenal are open to selling Thomas Partey if are able to land their long-term target Moises Caicedo, who could come at a price tag of £80 million.
Mikel Arteta is keen to revamp Arsenal’s midfield this summer, and the Gunners seem to be closing in on their primary target, Declan Rice.
🚨 Arsenal were ‘disappointed’ with Thomas Partey towards the end of the season.
🗣️ According to The Times, Arsenal were dismayed at the drop-off in Partey’s form and he could now be rendered surplus to requirements should the Gunners land their top two midfield targets.
🗣️… pic.twitter.com/QFzqcVTtUQ
— afcsphere (@afcsphere) June 14, 2023
To fund their transfer activities and balance the books, Arsenal is expected to conduct a fire-sale, with Granit Xhaka poised to make a £15 million move to Bayer Leverkusen once Rice joins the Emirates. However, Xhaka may not be the only key player departing the club this summer.
The report suggests that Thomas Partey is also potentially on the chopping block, with two Serie A clubs closely monitoring his situation. If Arsenal manage to secure a deal for Caicedo, the Ghanaian midfielder could be allowed to leave.
The hope is that is #Arsenal can get Rice, and retain Jorginho, Thomas Partey only has to start 20 games. On his day, he’s phenomenal but his drop off each season has cost us heavily, and having the ability to rotate will be key next season. #afc pic.twitter.com/MXeQoOEEVO
— Adam Keys (@adamkeys_) June 14, 2023
The Gunners’ pursuit of Caicedo underlines their determination to reinforce the midfield, and the potential arrival of the young Ecuadorian talent could pave the way for significant changes in the squad. Arteta is keen to reshape the team and add more dynamism and depth to the midfield department.
As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen if Arsenal can secure the signing of Caicedo and how it will impact the future of players like Partey.
The club will be looking to strike the right balance between raising funds and making strategic additions to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.
I dont think Arteta and Edu will sell Partey even if we get Caicedo and I wouldnt want Partey to go. The reasons are simple. Partey is a world class player and we will need as many world class players in the squad as possible considering the fixture schedule, the quality of the opponents, injuries, rest and rotation. Secondly with Xhaka already almost certainly leaving, we cant have 2 senior players in the midfield leaving at the same time. So I dont think it is a wise thing to let Partey go at this point in time specially as Partey loves the club so much.
I dont think Partey will leave anytime soon. Selling him would actually take us backwards. World class midfielders are nt easy to find nowsdays. Not to mention how expensive they have become eg. Bellingham, Rice, Caiceido, etc etc.
Partey’s drop in form could be attributed to him being overplayed. The lack of depth the past season was the reason we didn’t end up winning the league.
Partey, Rice, Caiceido, Elneny & perhaps Lakonga should be enough steel to carry us over the line this time around.
crazy idea indeed. Selling partey which was our engine eventhough he had blip in the end of season was unthinkable solution.
The correct one – extend Partey’s contact to 2 years, get Caicedo and Rice, do not guarantee his starting place but to compete.