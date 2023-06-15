Would Arsenal fans be happy to sacrifice Partey to secure Caicedo?

Arsenal open for a shock sale of £50 million man by Yash

It would appear that Arsenal are open to selling Thomas Partey if are able to land their long-term target Moises Caicedo, who could come at a price tag of £80 million.

Mikel Arteta is keen to revamp Arsenal’s midfield this summer, and the Gunners seem to be closing in on their primary target, Declan Rice.

🚨 Arsenal were ‘disappointed’ with Thomas Partey towards the end of the season. 🗣️ According to The Times, Arsenal were dismayed at the drop-off in Partey’s form and he could now be rendered surplus to requirements should the Gunners land their top two midfield targets. 🗣️… pic.twitter.com/QFzqcVTtUQ — afcsphere (@afcsphere) June 14, 2023

To fund their transfer activities and balance the books, Arsenal is expected to conduct a fire-sale, with Granit Xhaka poised to make a £15 million move to Bayer Leverkusen once Rice joins the Emirates. However, Xhaka may not be the only key player departing the club this summer.

The report suggests that Thomas Partey is also potentially on the chopping block, with two Serie A clubs closely monitoring his situation. If Arsenal manage to secure a deal for Caicedo, the Ghanaian midfielder could be allowed to leave.

The hope is that is #Arsenal can get Rice, and retain Jorginho, Thomas Partey only has to start 20 games. On his day, he’s phenomenal but his drop off each season has cost us heavily, and having the ability to rotate will be key next season. #afc pic.twitter.com/MXeQoOEEVO — Adam Keys (@adamkeys_) June 14, 2023

The Gunners’ pursuit of Caicedo underlines their determination to reinforce the midfield, and the potential arrival of the young Ecuadorian talent could pave the way for significant changes in the squad. Arteta is keen to reshape the team and add more dynamism and depth to the midfield department.

As the transfer window progresses, it remains to be seen if Arsenal can secure the signing of Caicedo and how it will impact the future of players like Partey.

The club will be looking to strike the right balance between raising funds and making strategic additions to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

Yash Bisht

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.



CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…