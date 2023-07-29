Would Arsenal fans sell Nketiah and Balogun to buy Kudus?

What would your reaction be if Mikel Arteta agreed to sell Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah this window in order to sign Mohammed Kudus?

Inter Milan are thought to have settled on Balogun as their first-choice striker after missing out on Romelu Lukaku. Last season, the 21-year-old wowed while on loan at Stade de Reims, scoring 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 outings. With such numbers, some Gooners would have assumed he was ready to lead Arteta’s attack; however, all indications suggest the Spaniard isn’t completely persuaded the Hale End Graduate is mature enough to be his main man in attack. Arsenal is willing to let him leave and hopes to recoup at least £40 million from his departure.

Eddie Nketiah, on the other hand, was expected to remain and continue deputising for Gabriel Jesus. However, the Englishman’s recent statements that he doesn’t want to be a backup and wants to be the main man, may force the club to sell him for around £35 million to Crystal Palace, who have also identified the Arsenal No. 14 as their top attacking transfer target to replace Wilfred Zaha.

Eddie Nketiah is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace, Wolves and Brentford. Right now he's focused on fighting for a starting spot at Arsenal. His price tag is set at £35 million. #AFC pic.twitter.com/BfmcDfwQLX — Esosa Osa (@esosaosa19) July 28, 2023

The two players can bring in around £75 million for the club, which is a lot of money. Even with such a profit, one would wonder, “So who becomes Jesus’ deputy?”

Kudus could be this deputy, if signed, as the Ajax star has the ability to play numerous positions. The Ghanian can play in almost all attacking and midfield roles. With Partey expected to stay in the midfield, Arteta’s interest in Kudus may be to use him in attack.

Anyway, Havertz and Trossard could be other options for those who doubt Kudus’ ability to play No. 9. In the long run, if Nketiah and Balogun leave, Arsenal may be able to acquire a world-class striker next year.

Daniel O

