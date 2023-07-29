Would Arsenal fans sell Nketiah and Balogun to buy Kudus?

What would your reaction be if Mikel Arteta agreed to sell Folarin Balogun and Eddie Nketiah this window in order to sign Mohammed Kudus?
Inter Milan are thought to have settled on Balogun as their first-choice striker after missing out on Romelu Lukaku. Last season, the 21-year-old wowed while on loan at Stade de Reims, scoring 21 goals in 37 Ligue 1 outings. With such numbers, some Gooners would have assumed he was ready to lead Arteta’s attack; however, all indications suggest the Spaniard isn’t completely persuaded the Hale End Graduate is mature enough to be his main man in attack. Arsenal is willing to let him leave and hopes to recoup at least £40 million from his departure.
Eddie Nketiah, on the other hand, was expected to remain and continue deputising for Gabriel Jesus. However, the Englishman’s recent statements that he doesn’t want to be a backup and wants to be the main man, may force the club to sell him for around £35 million to Crystal Palace, who have also identified the Arsenal No. 14 as their top attacking transfer target to replace Wilfred Zaha.
Eddie Nketiah is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace, Wolves and Brentford. Right now he's focused on fighting for a starting spot at Arsenal. His price tag is set at £35 million. #AFC pic.twitter.com/BfmcDfwQLX
— Esosa Osa (@esosaosa19) July 28, 2023
The two players can bring in around £75 million for the club, which is a lot of money. Even with such a profit, one would wonder, “So who becomes Jesus’ deputy?”
Kudus could be this deputy, if signed, as the Ajax star has the ability to play numerous positions. The Ghanian can play in almost all attacking and midfield roles. With Partey expected to stay in the midfield, Arteta’s interest in Kudus may be to use him in attack.
Anyway, Havertz and Trossard could be other options for those who doubt Kudus’ ability to play No. 9. In the long run, if Nketiah and Balogun leave, Arsenal may be able to acquire a world-class striker next year.
Daniel O
I’d rather Arsenal sell Nketiah and keep Balogun,Jesus as recognized strikers and buy Kudus to compete with Saka..there are others players they can sell to get income.sambi lokonga,Pepe,holding,Cedric,Tavares even runnarson
Not a chance. Selling them both isn’t an issue, the fact Kudus isn’t a striker is the issue
One or the other, not both.
Kudus for either as a swap or at a pinch +/- £10M.
Crazy to consider anything else.
For me I’d sell Nketiah, as a footballer, but he’s more Arsenal than Balogun.
Then again Cedric, Holding, Tavares, Lokonga, Pepe, Runarrson and one of the two younger goalkeepers amount to £50M, so get them out of the way for Kudus and keep both Nketiah and Balogun.
I think kudus is better than all current arsenal attackers. he is an all round footballer. He can also play as deffencive midfielder even as right back and effecivelly as no 8, right wing, left wing, no 10 and 9. generally he is not one player. if arsenal recruit him, one of the club star player would sit on the table.
If we are genuinely waiting to sell these players BEFORE we attempt to buy kudus,it won’t happen.He’ll be long gone.With Chelsea,Manure & Liverpool & even Brighton all sniffing about it’ll be too late.Mark my words.
My advice is get him in the door first.Then all incomings done.Remainder of window for the outgoings to how much we recoup.