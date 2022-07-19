Would Arsenal fans sell Xhaka to make room for Tielemans?

Arsenal have been closely linked to signing the Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans since the transfer window opened, and with just 12 months left on his contract it would appear that the Gunners could secure the Belgian international at a good price.

But it seems the deal was put on the backburner, but many pundits seemed certain that Tielemans will move to the Emirates before the end of the transfer window.

But now David Ornstein is reporting that Arsenal may not be able to finalise the deal unless one of our existing midfielder is sold first to make room for the Belgian.

This is what Ornstein said: “One question I’m asked most, by Arsenal fans in particular, is what is the latest with Youri Tielemans. He has 12 months left on his Leicester contract and they would be open to selling if they get a suitable offer,” Ornstein said in the Athletic Podcast.

“We’ve reported that Arsenal have a firm interest in him. The decision makers at the club are all-in on him but it’s more complicated than that because when you speak to people around this situation they make it clear that there may need to be a departure first for Tielemans to come in, be that Granit Xhaka or someone else in that area of the field to free up the space and the finance.”

So could Arsenal seriously be thinking of selling Granit Xhaka? Or even Thomas Partey? Only one of those would raise the amount needed to buy Tielemans…

I would have though we would have needed all three of them with our injury concerns and the increased amount of games to be played this season….

What do you think?

