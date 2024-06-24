Would Arsenal fans still want Nico Williams despite his outageous wage demands?

Nico Williams, the speedster winger from Athletic Bilbao, has definitely been one of the standout players in the Euro 2024 group stages. During Spain’s second group game against Italy, Williams, the left winger, caused havoc for the Italian defence with his incredible speed and general game play.
Spain secured a 1-0 victory in that match to rise to the top of the Group. Most Arsenal fans who watched that game and remembered our previous links with him likely believed he was the versatile winger the team needed.
That said, is that one deal we can close?
So, it appears that a few obstacles have surfaced in relation to the potential deal to bring the winger on board. There’s been a lot of talk about Arsenal possibly activating the £47 million release clause.
However, according to HITC, it seems like Williams really wants to join Barcelona.
Therefore, convincing Williams to join Arsenal could pose a significant challenge, despite Arsenal’s ability to comfortably finance his transfer. In addition to the Barcelona preference by the player, it seems that the player’s salary demands were considered quite outrageous during the initial discussions. It appears that the Spaniard requested a wage package exceeding £300,000, which may be a bit high for Barca considering their financial woes.
But considering his release clause is only 43m, should Arsenal accept that Williams will be one of our highest earners at the club. Do you think he will be worth it?
Peter Rix
Nico Williams is not exactly what the doctor ordered for Arsenal.
Declan Rice needs another powerful midfielder to keep his company, that got to be on top of the cards as phase five take shape.
Before the season we just concluded, I never heard of this bloke. Now he suddenly wants to earn about the same as Salah and De Bruyne. Let him go to Barca. Simple
He is not considered world class, but he wants world class wages. That tells me that he just wants a contract extension and is not bothered about other clubs not coming in for him by pricing them out the market.
Any club willing to pay those wages should tell him to put his performance where his mouth is, and structure his high wages on performance related bonuses. That way you get what you pay for.