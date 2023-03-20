Would Arsenal fans swap Balogun for a top ready-made midfielder?

Folarin Balogun has been stupendous on loan at Stade de Reims in France. The Arsenal youngster is developing into a fine and lethal striker, as he’s already making headlines.

In 26 league games this term, he has managed 16 goals, a tally that sees him 4th in the Ligue 1 top scorers charts behind Kylian Mbappe, Jonathan David, and, surprisingly, Alexander Lacazette.

Looking at the 21-year-old’s form, one might argue he is ripe to break into this Arsenal team, but is that so? No, it isn’t. There are no guarantees Balogun will return and bench the likes of Jesus and Nketiah. If Arteta sees him as not being ready to break into his team, he may loan him out next season or cash in on him with the striker’s value soaring.

If he is to sell him, he may not struggle to do so. In fact, there’s an interesting piece by CMW suggesting that Arsenal have their eyes on AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer in their quest to add much-needed reinforcements to their midfield this summer.

Apparently, to re-sign the Algerian international, the Gunners will be willing to include Balogun in their offer to the Italian side. There are doubts about this claim, but it is no doubt a win-win deal.

Bennacer has really turned into a fine midfielder in Serie A; even Liverpool dreamed of signing him in the last few months. He could bring stability to Arsenal’s midfield while Balogun refreshes AC Milan’s aging strike force. So, would you like a Bennacer-Balogun swap deal?

Daniel O

